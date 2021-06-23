Metros sending the most people to Fresno
David Jordan // Wikicommons
Metros sending the most people to FresnoStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#50. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 62 (#121 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Fresno to Urban Honolulu: 138 (#33 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 76 to Urban Honolulu
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Durham in 2014-2018: 65 (#73 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Fresno to Durham: 5 (#143 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 60 to Fresno
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 67 (#74 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Fresno to Oxnard: 300 (#21 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 233 to Oxnard
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Janesville in 2014-2018: 70 (#15 most common destination from Janesville)
- Migration from Fresno to Janesville: 0 (#174 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 70 to Fresno
Cbl62 // Wikicommons
#46. El Centro, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from El Centro in 2014-2018: 70 (#15 most common destination from El Centro)
- Migration from Fresno to El Centro: 346 (#19 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 276 to El Centro
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#45. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 72 (#23 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Migration from Fresno to Bellingham: 86 (#43 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 14 to Bellingham
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 73 (#82 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Fresno to Albuquerque: 60 (#59 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 13 to Fresno
Pixabay
#43. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 74 (#139 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Fresno to San Antonio: 11 (#114 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 63 to Fresno
f11photo // Shutterstock
#42. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Denver in 2014-2018: 77 (#158 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Fresno to Denver: 50 (#64 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 27 to Fresno
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#41. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from New Bern in 2014-2018: 85 (#39 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Fresno to New Bern: 0 (#174 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 85 to Fresno
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Provo in 2014-2018: 91 (#51 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Fresno to Provo: 89 (#42 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 2 to Fresno
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
#39. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Olympia in 2014-2018: 92 (#36 most common destination from Olympia)
- Migration from Fresno to Olympia: 0 (#174 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 92 to Fresno
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#38. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from New York in 2014-2018: 97 (#234 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Fresno to New York: 36 (#75 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 61 to Fresno
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Columbus in 2014-2018: 100 (#47 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Fresno to Columbus: 7 (#134 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 93 to Fresno
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Boston in 2014-2018: 103 (#128 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Fresno to Boston: 2 (#150 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 101 to Fresno
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#35. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 106 (#118 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Fresno to Virginia Beach: 137 (#34 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 31 to Virginia Beach
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 114 (#54 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Fresno to Jacksonville: 49 (#65 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 65 to Fresno
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 116 (#85 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Fresno to Colorado Springs: 19 (#100 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 97 to Fresno
f11photo // Shutterstock
#32. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 128 (#140 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Fresno to Philadelphia: 29 (#85 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 99 to Fresno
California Droning // Shutterstock
#31. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Vallejo in 2014-2018: 143 (#28 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Migration from Fresno to Vallejo: 207 (#27 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 64 to Vallejo
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons
#30. Medford, OR Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Medford in 2014-2018: 147 (#12 most common destination from Medford)
- Migration from Fresno to Medford: 258 (#24 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 111 to Medford
DPPed// Wikimedia
#29. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 153 (#131 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Fresno to Phoenix: 357 (#18 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 204 to Phoenix
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#28. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 158 (#82 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Fresno to Kansas City: 90 (#41 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 68 to Fresno
#27. Billings, MT Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Billings in 2014-2018: 160 (#8 most common destination from Billings)
- Migration from Fresno to Billings: 4 (#147 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 156 to Fresno
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#26. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Redding in 2014-2018: 160 (#12 most common destination from Redding)
- Migration from Fresno to Redding: 78 (#47 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 82 to Fresno
skeeze // Pixabay
#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Houston in 2014-2018: 163 (#129 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Fresno to Houston: 56 (#62 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 107 to Fresno
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#24. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 164 (#47 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Fresno to Salt Lake City: 71 (#52 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 93 to Fresno
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#23. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 164 (#19 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Fresno to Santa Cruz: 286 (#22 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 122 to Santa Cruz
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Portland in 2014-2018: 170 (#78 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Fresno to Portland: 520 (#15 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 350 to Portland
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Dallas in 2014-2018: 177 (#139 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Fresno to Dallas: 142 (#30 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 35 to Fresno
Pixabay
#20. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 237 (#18 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Fresno to Santa Maria: 246 (#26 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 9 to Santa Maria
Daderot // Wikicommons
#19. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Chico in 2014-2018: 244 (#10 most common destination from Chico)
- Migration from Fresno to Chico: 105 (#39 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 139 to Fresno
randy andy // Shutterstock
#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 267 (#56 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Fresno to Las Vegas: 451 (#16 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 184 to Las Vegas
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#17. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Stockton in 2014-2018: 373 (#14 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Fresno to Stockton: 656 (#11 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 283 to Stockton
Public Domain
#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Seattle in 2014-2018: 443 (#59 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Fresno to Seattle: 424 (#17 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 19 to Fresno
Public Domain
#15. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Modesto in 2014-2018: 444 (#9 most common destination from Modesto)
- Migration from Fresno to Modesto: 260 (#23 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 184 to Fresno
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Washington in 2014-2018: 491 (#89 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Fresno to Washington: 84 (#44 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 407 to Fresno
Basar // Wikicommons
#13. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from San Luis Obispo in 2014-2018: 535 (#7 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Migration from Fresno to San Luis Obispo: 983 (#9 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 448 to San Luis Obispo
SD Dirk // Flickr
#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from San Diego in 2014-2018: 559 (#56 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Fresno to San Diego: 560 (#14 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 1 to San Diego
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Salinas in 2014-2018: 777 (#7 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Fresno to Salinas: 675 (#10 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 102 to Fresno
Mark Miller // Wikicommons
#10. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Merced in 2014-2018: 888 (#2 most common destination from Merced)
- Migration from Fresno to Merced: 615 (#12 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 273 to Fresno
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#9. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,021 (#21 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Fresno to San Jose: 603 (#13 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 418 to Fresno
Armona // Wikicommons
#8. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Hanford in 2014-2018: 1,240 (#1 most common destination from Hanford)
- Migration from Fresno to Hanford: 1,684 (#6 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 444 to Hanford
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#7. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,376 (#4 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Fresno to Bakersfield: 1,830 (#4 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 454 to Bakersfield
Pixabay
#6. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,601 (#10 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Fresno to Sacramento: 1,367 (#7 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 234 to Fresno
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,604 (#11 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Fresno to Riverside: 989 (#8 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 615 to Fresno
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#4. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Visalia in 2014-2018: 2,067 (#1 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Fresno to Visalia: 2,198 (#2 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 131 to Visalia
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,114 (#22 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Fresno to San Francisco: 1,727 (#5 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 387 to Fresno
Public Domain
#2. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Madera in 2014-2018: 2,922 (#1 most common destination from Madera)
- Migration from Fresno to Madera: 2,076 (#3 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 846 to Fresno
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 3,182 (#22 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Fresno to Los Angeles: 2,470 (#1 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 712 to Fresno