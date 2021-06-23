Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Fresno

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y198x_0acsuNvu00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Fresno

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dk7i4_0acsuNvu00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#50. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 62 (#121 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Fresno to Urban Honolulu: 138 (#33 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 76 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iBsO_0acsuNvu00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#49. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Durham in 2014-2018: 65 (#73 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Fresno to Durham: 5 (#143 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 60 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQhfr_0acsuNvu00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 67 (#74 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Fresno to Oxnard: 300 (#21 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 233 to Oxnard https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jndHK_0acsuNvu00
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Janesville in 2014-2018: 70 (#15 most common destination from Janesville)
- Migration from Fresno to Janesville: 0 (#174 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 70 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oMS8_0acsuNvu00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#46. El Centro, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from El Centro in 2014-2018: 70 (#15 most common destination from El Centro)
- Migration from Fresno to El Centro: 346 (#19 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 276 to El Centro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmYag_0acsuNvu00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#45. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 72 (#23 most common destination from Bellingham)

- Migration from Fresno to Bellingham: 86 (#43 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 14 to Bellingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188qbY_0acsuNvu00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 73 (#82 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Fresno to Albuquerque: 60 (#59 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 13 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kx7u_0acsuNvu00
Pixabay

#43. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 74 (#139 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Fresno to San Antonio: 11 (#114 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 63 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eyeA_0acsuNvu00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#42. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Denver in 2014-2018: 77 (#158 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Fresno to Denver: 50 (#64 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 27 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0VGu_0acsuNvu00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#41. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from New Bern in 2014-2018: 85 (#39 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Fresno to New Bern: 0 (#174 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 85 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIiNN_0acsuNvu00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Provo in 2014-2018: 91 (#51 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Fresno to Provo: 89 (#42 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 2 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6mQ2_0acsuNvu00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#39. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Olympia in 2014-2018: 92 (#36 most common destination from Olympia)
- Migration from Fresno to Olympia: 0 (#174 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 92 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kkOr_0acsuNvu00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#38. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from New York in 2014-2018: 97 (#234 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Fresno to New York: 36 (#75 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 61 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODA0i_0acsuNvu00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Columbus in 2014-2018: 100 (#47 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Fresno to Columbus: 7 (#134 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 93 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TU6bq_0acsuNvu00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Boston in 2014-2018: 103 (#128 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Fresno to Boston: 2 (#150 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 101 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpaEn_0acsuNvu00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#35. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 106 (#118 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Fresno to Virginia Beach: 137 (#34 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 31 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OwqN_0acsuNvu00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 114 (#54 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Fresno to Jacksonville: 49 (#65 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 65 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgRSk_0acsuNvu00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 116 (#85 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Fresno to Colorado Springs: 19 (#100 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 97 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCJ8r_0acsuNvu00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 128 (#140 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Fresno to Philadelphia: 29 (#85 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 99 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBPZw_0acsuNvu00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#31. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Vallejo in 2014-2018: 143 (#28 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Migration from Fresno to Vallejo: 207 (#27 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 64 to Vallejo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oy76_0acsuNvu00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#30. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Medford in 2014-2018: 147 (#12 most common destination from Medford)
- Migration from Fresno to Medford: 258 (#24 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 111 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vbJ8_0acsuNvu00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#29. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 153 (#131 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Fresno to Phoenix: 357 (#18 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 204 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ODwb_0acsuNvu00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#28. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 158 (#82 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Fresno to Kansas City: 90 (#41 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 68 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8cky_0acsuNvu00
https://static.stacker.com/s3fs-public/styles/1280x720/s3/Billings_MT_Downtown_12.jpg?token=up8hj9Pj

#27. Billings, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Billings in 2014-2018: 160 (#8 most common destination from Billings)
- Migration from Fresno to Billings: 4 (#147 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 156 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFbIr_0acsuNvu00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#26. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Redding in 2014-2018: 160 (#12 most common destination from Redding)
- Migration from Fresno to Redding: 78 (#47 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 82 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdDpy_0acsuNvu00
skeeze // Pixabay

#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Houston in 2014-2018: 163 (#129 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Fresno to Houston: 56 (#62 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 107 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qh4wa_0acsuNvu00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#24. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 164 (#47 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Fresno to Salt Lake City: 71 (#52 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 93 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MDRd_0acsuNvu00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#23. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 164 (#19 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Fresno to Santa Cruz: 286 (#22 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 122 to Santa Cruz https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7UeR_0acsuNvu00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Portland in 2014-2018: 170 (#78 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Fresno to Portland: 520 (#15 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 350 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MijdT_0acsuNvu00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Dallas in 2014-2018: 177 (#139 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Fresno to Dallas: 142 (#30 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 35 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mitPx_0acsuNvu00
Pixabay

#20. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 237 (#18 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Fresno to Santa Maria: 246 (#26 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 9 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FObTn_0acsuNvu00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#19. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Chico in 2014-2018: 244 (#10 most common destination from Chico)
- Migration from Fresno to Chico: 105 (#39 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 139 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PXO2_0acsuNvu00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 267 (#56 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Fresno to Las Vegas: 451 (#16 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 184 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWB8w_0acsuNvu00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#17. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Stockton in 2014-2018: 373 (#14 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Fresno to Stockton: 656 (#11 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 283 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4875AT_0acsuNvu00
Public Domain

#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Seattle in 2014-2018: 443 (#59 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Fresno to Seattle: 424 (#17 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 19 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQ3W8_0acsuNvu00
Public Domain

#15. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Modesto in 2014-2018: 444 (#9 most common destination from Modesto)
- Migration from Fresno to Modesto: 260 (#23 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 184 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOuLm_0acsuNvu00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Washington in 2014-2018: 491 (#89 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Fresno to Washington: 84 (#44 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 407 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SL15a_0acsuNvu00
Basar // Wikicommons

#13. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from San Luis Obispo in 2014-2018: 535 (#7 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Migration from Fresno to San Luis Obispo: 983 (#9 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 448 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4uZr_0acsuNvu00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from San Diego in 2014-2018: 559 (#56 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Fresno to San Diego: 560 (#14 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 1 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BppaA_0acsuNvu00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Salinas in 2014-2018: 777 (#7 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Fresno to Salinas: 675 (#10 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 102 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZEJR_0acsuNvu00
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#10. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Merced in 2014-2018: 888 (#2 most common destination from Merced)
- Migration from Fresno to Merced: 615 (#12 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 273 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK1ah_0acsuNvu00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#9. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,021 (#21 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Fresno to San Jose: 603 (#13 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 418 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pc6Er_0acsuNvu00
Armona // Wikicommons

#8. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Hanford in 2014-2018: 1,240 (#1 most common destination from Hanford)
- Migration from Fresno to Hanford: 1,684 (#6 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 444 to Hanford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYpW2_0acsuNvu00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#7. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,376 (#4 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Fresno to Bakersfield: 1,830 (#4 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 454 to Bakersfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WAlx_0acsuNvu00
Pixabay

#6. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,601 (#10 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Fresno to Sacramento: 1,367 (#7 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 234 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ff4Qb_0acsuNvu00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,604 (#11 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Fresno to Riverside: 989 (#8 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 615 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dt0wq_0acsuNvu00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#4. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Visalia in 2014-2018: 2,067 (#1 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Fresno to Visalia: 2,198 (#2 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 131 to Visalia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r848m_0acsuNvu00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,114 (#22 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Fresno to San Francisco: 1,727 (#5 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 387 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX4b9_0acsuNvu00
Public Domain

#2. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Madera in 2014-2018: 2,922 (#1 most common destination from Madera)
- Migration from Fresno to Madera: 2,076 (#3 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 846 to Fresno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKlaU_0acsuNvu00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 3,182 (#22 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Fresno to Los Angeles: 2,470 (#1 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 712 to Fresno
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Albuquerque#Hanford#Seattle#Wikicommons Metros#Fresno Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Fresno Cameronk23#Fresno Cbl62#Wa#Bellingham M Bucka#Fresno Pixabay#Fresno F11photo#Fresno Tradewinds#Fresno Pghphxnfk#Ga Al#Ma Nh#Fresno Sherry V Smith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan unemployment numbers lowest since March 2020

The latest unemployment data shows Michigan trending downward to its lowest number of claimants since the pandemic began. Michigan had an estimated 530,000 people claim unemployment for the week ending June 12, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state had been seeing between 600,000 and 900,000 people claiming...
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”