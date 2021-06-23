Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Columbus

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Metros sending the most people to Columbus

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Columbus using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Columbus from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#50. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Tucson in 2014-2018: 276 (#30 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Columbus to Tucson: 162 (#66 most common destination from Columbus)
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 277 (#22 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Columbus to Buffalo: 217 (#54 most common destination from Columbus)
Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#48. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Wheeling in 2014-2018: 280 (#4 most common destination from Wheeling)
- Migration from Columbus to Wheeling: 296 (#45 most common destination from Columbus)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#47. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from San Diego in 2014-2018: 280 (#82 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Columbus to San Diego: 427 (#33 most common destination from Columbus)
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 282 (#40 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Columbus to Colorado Springs: 163 (#65 most common destination from Columbus)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#45. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 294 (#50 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Columbus to Las Vegas: 103 (#90 most common destination from Columbus)
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 295 (#7 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Migration from Columbus to Roanoke: 23 (#191 most common destination from Columbus)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#43. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 320 (#54 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Columbus to Baltimore: 231 (#51 most common destination from Columbus)
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 328 (#14 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Columbus to Ann Arbor: 333 (#43 most common destination from Columbus)
O Palsson // Flickr

#41. Charleston, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Charleston in 2014-2018: 330 (#4 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Columbus to Charleston: 214 (#55 most common destination from Columbus)
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 349 (#11 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Columbus to Grand Rapids: 59 (#121 most common destination from Columbus)
skeeze // Pixabay

#39. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Houston in 2014-2018: 352 (#80 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Columbus to Houston: 977 (#12 most common destination from Columbus)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#38. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 354 (#40 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Columbus to Kansas City: 658 (#19 most common destination from Columbus)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#37. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 366 (#61 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Columbus to San Francisco: 458 (#29 most common destination from Columbus)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#36. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 387 (#63 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Columbus to Phoenix: 920 (#14 most common destination from Columbus)
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 395 (#7 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Columbus to Fort Wayne: 79 (#108 most common destination from Columbus)
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#34. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from New Bern in 2014-2018: 421 (#5 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Columbus to New Bern: 35 (#161 most common destination from Columbus)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Nashville in 2014-2018: 439 (#29 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Columbus to Nashville: 390 (#34 most common destination from Columbus)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Denver in 2014-2018: 447 (#46 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Columbus to Denver: 541 (#23 most common destination from Columbus)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 450 (#40 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Columbus to St. Louis: 361 (#39 most common destination from Columbus)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#30. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 450 (#37 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Columbus to Virginia Beach: 387 (#35 most common destination from Columbus)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#29. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 462 (#47 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Columbus to Minneapolis: 132 (#74 most common destination from Columbus)
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Rochester in 2014-2018: 470 (#13 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Columbus to Rochester: 88 (#101 most common destination from Columbus)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 494 (#76 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Columbus to Atlanta: 1,385 (#5 most common destination from Columbus)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Boston in 2014-2018: 496 (#53 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Columbus to Boston: 448 (#31 most common destination from Columbus)
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Tampa in 2014-2018: 502 (#51 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Columbus to Tampa: 1,009 (#11 most common destination from Columbus)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 531 (#27 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Columbus to Indianapolis: 684 (#17 most common destination from Columbus)
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#23. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 543 (#12 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Columbus to Fayetteville: 97 (#94 most common destination from Columbus)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Dallas in 2014-2018: 592 (#60 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Columbus to Dallas: 954 (#13 most common destination from Columbus)
Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lima, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Lima in 2014-2018: 624 (#1 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Columbus to Lima: 342 (#42 most common destination from Columbus)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 697 (#47 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Columbus to Philadelphia: 498 (#26 most common destination from Columbus)
Public Domain

#19. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Seattle in 2014-2018: 730 (#42 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Columbus to Seattle: 512 (#25 most common destination from Columbus)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Miami in 2014-2018: 731 (#43 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Columbus to Miami: 450 (#30 most common destination from Columbus)
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 738 (#25 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Columbus to Charlotte: 656 (#20 most common destination from Columbus)
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Canton in 2014-2018: 760 (#3 most common destination from Canton)
- Migration from Columbus to Canton: 345 (#41 most common destination from Columbus)
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Huntington in 2014-2018: 814 (#2 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Columbus to Huntington: 227 (#52 most common destination from Columbus)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 853 (#62 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Columbus to Los Angeles: 891 (#15 most common destination from Columbus)
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#13. Springfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Springfield in 2014-2018: 907 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Columbus to Springfield: 1,139 (#10 most common destination from Columbus)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#12. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Detroit in 2014-2018: 923 (#22 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Columbus to Detroit: 622 (#21 most common destination from Columbus)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#11. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,049 (#14 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Columbus to Pittsburgh: 676 (#18 most common destination from Columbus)
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mansfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Mansfield in 2014-2018: 1,308 (#1 most common destination from Mansfield)
- Migration from Columbus to Mansfield: 621 (#22 most common destination from Columbus)
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Youngstown in 2014-2018: 1,559 (#4 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Migration from Columbus to Youngstown: 438 (#32 most common destination from Columbus)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,597 (#35 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Columbus to Washington: 1,178 (#9 most common destination from Columbus)
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#7. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Akron in 2014-2018: 2,156 (#3 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Columbus to Akron: 1,237 (#8 most common destination from Columbus)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,227 (#35 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Columbus to Chicago: 1,348 (#6 most common destination from Columbus)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from New York in 2014-2018: 2,654 (#42 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Columbus to New York: 1,275 (#7 most common destination from Columbus)
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#4. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Toledo in 2014-2018: 2,685 (#1 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Columbus to Toledo: 1,660 (#4 most common destination from Columbus)
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dayton, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Dayton in 2014-2018: 3,875 (#2 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Columbus to Dayton: 3,268 (#2 most common destination from Columbus)
Canva

#2. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 5,941 (#1 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Columbus to Cincinnati: 6,742 (#1 most common destination from Columbus)
Canva

#1. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 6,338 (#2 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Columbus to Cleveland: 3,129 (#3 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 3,209 to Columbus
