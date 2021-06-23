Metros sending the most people to Columbus

For Tara Zinser, turning 22 was made even more special by Willow — a 14-week-old chocolate labrador retriever she adopted the morning of June 28, her birthday. Later that afternoon, Zinser and Willow headed over to Seventh Son Brewing Co. not only to celebrate Zinser’s birthday but also it was the first time her friends Emily Fulk and Derek Brady took their 14-week-old black Goldendoodle puppy, Hazel, out for drinks.