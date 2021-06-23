Metros sending the most people to Denver
Metros sending the most people to DenverStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Denver using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Denver from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 508 (#34 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Denver to Sacramento: 160 (#95 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 348 to Denver
#49. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from San Jose in 2014-2018: 508 (#31 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Denver to San Jose: 836 (#27 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 328 to San Jose
#48. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 512 (#34 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Denver to Virginia Beach: 385 (#56 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 127 to Denver
#47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 536 (#35 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Denver to Charlotte: 653 (#36 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 117 to Charlotte
#46. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Columbus in 2014-2018: 541 (#23 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Denver to Columbus: 447 (#46 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 94 to Denver
#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 541 (#18 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Denver to Cincinnati: 483 (#43 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 58 to Denver
#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 566 (#15 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Denver to New Orleans: 457 (#44 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 109 to Denver
#43. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 581 (#25 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Denver to Indianapolis: 403 (#54 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 178 to Denver
#42. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 588 (#14 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Denver to Salt Lake City: 547 (#40 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 41 to Denver
#41. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 598 (#34 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Denver to Baltimore: 452 (#45 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 146 to Denver
#40. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 614 (#9 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Denver to Tulsa: 319 (#65 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 295 to Denver
#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 684 (#7 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Denver to Oklahoma City: 723 (#32 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 39 to Oklahoma City
#38. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 696 (#4 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Denver to Anchorage: 131 (#114 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 565 to Denver
#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 705 (#18 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Denver to Jacksonville: 572 (#39 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 133 to Denver
#36. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Denver from El Paso in 2014-2018: 725 (#11 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Denver to El Paso: 396 (#55 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 329 to Denver
#35. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Tucson in 2014-2018: 729 (#9 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Denver to Tucson: 973 (#22 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 244 to Tucson
#34. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 772 (#9 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Denver to Milwaukee: 343 (#63 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 429 to Denver
#33. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Omaha in 2014-2018: 785 (#4 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Denver to Omaha: 724 (#31 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 61 to Denver
#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Detroit in 2014-2018: 806 (#25 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Denver to Detroit: 379 (#60 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 427 to Denver
#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Orlando in 2014-2018: 838 (#24 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Denver to Orlando: 636 (#37 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 202 to Denver
#30. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 868 (#14 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Denver to Urban Honolulu: 381 (#59 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 487 to Denver
#29. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 1,008 (#4 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Denver to Albuquerque: 932 (#23 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 76 to Denver
#28. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Denver from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,065 (#13 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Denver to St. Louis: 545 (#41 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 520 to Denver
#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,109 (#32 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Denver to Miami: 739 (#30 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 370 to Denver
#26. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Grand Junction in 2014-2018: 1,115 (#1 most common destination from Grand Junction)
- Migration from Denver to Grand Junction: 1,734 (#12 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 619 to Grand Junction
#25. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,215 (#15 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Denver to Riverside: 818 (#28 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 397 to Denver
#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,218 (#15 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Denver to Tampa: 1,123 (#18 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 95 to Denver
#23. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,267 (#24 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Denver to Boston: 687 (#35 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 580 to Denver
#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,283 (#14 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Denver to Portland: 610 (#38 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 673 to Denver
#21. Pueblo, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Pueblo in 2014-2018: 1,313 (#1 most common destination from Pueblo)
- Migration from Denver to Pueblo: 1,615 (#14 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 302 to Pueblo
#20. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,330 (#10 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Denver to Kansas City: 1,048 (#21 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 282 to Denver
#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,488 (#30 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Denver to Atlanta: 889 (#26 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 599 to Denver
#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Denver to Las Vegas: 1,972 (#11 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 453 to Las Vegas
#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,597 (#28 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Denver to Philadelphia: 752 (#29 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 845 to Denver
#16. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,728 (#6 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Denver to Austin: 1,139 (#17 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 589 to Denver
#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,807 (#16 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Denver to Seattle: 3,116 (#6 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,309 to Seattle
#14. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,877 (#16 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Denver to San Diego: 1,471 (#15 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 406 to Denver
#13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,960 (#10 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Denver to Minneapolis: 1,099 (#20 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 861 to Denver
#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,627 (#19 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Denver to San Francisco: 1,109 (#19 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,518 to Denver
#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,997 (#9 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Denver to Phoenix: 4,073 (#5 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,076 to Phoenix
#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Dallas in 2014-2018: 3,028 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Denver to Dallas: 2,279 (#9 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 749 to Denver
#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Houston in 2014-2018: 3,222 (#6 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Denver to Houston: 2,447 (#8 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 775 to Denver
#8. Greeley, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Greeley in 2014-2018: 3,472 (#1 most common destination from Greeley)
- Migration from Denver to Greeley: 7,563 (#3 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 4,091 to Greeley
#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,603 (#15 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Denver to Washington: 1,998 (#10 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,605 to Denver
#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from New York in 2014-2018: 3,721 (#33 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Denver to New York: 1,245 (#16 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 2,476 to Denver
#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 4,119 (#18 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Denver to Los Angeles: 2,789 (#7 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,330 to Denver
#4. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 4,136 (#1 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Denver to Fort Collins: 7,101 (#4 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 2,965 to Fort Collins
#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Chicago in 2014-2018: 4,478 (#13 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Denver to Chicago: 1,723 (#13 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 2,755 to Denver
#2. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 6,126 (#1 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Denver to Colorado Springs: 11,504 (#1 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 5,378 to Colorado Springs
#1. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver from Boulder in 2014-2018: 11,210 (#1 most common destination from Boulder)
- Migration from Denver to Boulder: 10,070 (#2 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,140 to Denver