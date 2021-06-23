Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Denver

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t15PV_0acsuJP000
f11photo // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Denver using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Denver from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYWRq_0acsuJP000
Pixabay

#50. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 508 (#34 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Denver to Sacramento: 160 (#95 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 348 to Denver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khuYg_0acsuJP000
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#49. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from San Jose in 2014-2018: 508 (#31 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Denver to San Jose: 836 (#27 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 328 to San Jose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xk2Xo_0acsuJP000
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#48. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 512 (#34 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Denver to Virginia Beach: 385 (#56 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 127 to Denver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xbn7z_0acsuJP000
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 536 (#35 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Denver to Charlotte: 653 (#36 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 117 to Charlotte
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33B4rL_0acsuJP000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Columbus in 2014-2018: 541 (#23 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Denver to Columbus: 447 (#46 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 94 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEzB3_0acsuJP000
Canva

#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 541 (#18 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Denver to Cincinnati: 483 (#43 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 58 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MM2Q_0acsuJP000
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 566 (#15 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Denver to New Orleans: 457 (#44 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 109 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00F9q4_0acsuJP000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#43. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 581 (#25 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Denver to Indianapolis: 403 (#54 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 178 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsg6M_0acsuJP000
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#42. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 588 (#14 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Denver to Salt Lake City: 547 (#40 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 41 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7h5G_0acsuJP000
Famartin // Wikicommons

#41. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 598 (#34 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Denver to Baltimore: 452 (#45 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 146 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFrkv_0acsuJP000
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#40. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 614 (#9 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Denver to Tulsa: 319 (#65 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 295 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dLRw_0acsuJP000
Wikimedia

#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 684 (#7 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Denver to Oklahoma City: 723 (#32 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 39 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0lSt_0acsuJP000
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#38. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 696 (#4 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Denver to Anchorage: 131 (#114 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 565 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zRkU_0acsuJP000
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 705 (#18 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Denver to Jacksonville: 572 (#39 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 133 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39e5gB_0acsuJP000
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#36. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from El Paso in 2014-2018: 725 (#11 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Denver to El Paso: 396 (#55 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 329 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDqPX_0acsuJP000
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#35. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Tucson in 2014-2018: 729 (#9 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Denver to Tucson: 973 (#22 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 244 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kh05e_0acsuJP000
Max Pixel

#34. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 772 (#9 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Denver to Milwaukee: 343 (#63 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 429 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FI3aP_0acsuJP000
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#33. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Omaha in 2014-2018: 785 (#4 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Denver to Omaha: 724 (#31 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 61 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OnFG_0acsuJP000
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Detroit in 2014-2018: 806 (#25 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Denver to Detroit: 379 (#60 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 427 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRPF0_0acsuJP000
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Orlando in 2014-2018: 838 (#24 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Denver to Orlando: 636 (#37 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 202 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkgif_0acsuJP000
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#30. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 868 (#14 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Denver to Urban Honolulu: 381 (#59 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 487 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NJ4y_0acsuJP000
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 1,008 (#4 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Denver to Albuquerque: 932 (#23 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 76 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhw7V_0acsuJP000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,065 (#13 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Denver to St. Louis: 545 (#41 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 520 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHFJs_0acsuJP000
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,109 (#32 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Denver to Miami: 739 (#30 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 370 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mdlbx_0acsuJP000
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#26. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Grand Junction in 2014-2018: 1,115 (#1 most common destination from Grand Junction)
- Migration from Denver to Grand Junction: 1,734 (#12 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 619 to Grand Junction https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9CBF_0acsuJP000
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#25. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,215 (#15 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Denver to Riverside: 818 (#28 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 397 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fy3ML_0acsuJP000
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,218 (#15 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Denver to Tampa: 1,123 (#18 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 95 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPq83_0acsuJP000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,267 (#24 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Denver to Boston: 687 (#35 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 580 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlsGr_0acsuJP000
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,283 (#14 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Denver to Portland: 610 (#38 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 673 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyjDn_0acsuJP000
John Wark // Wikicommons

#21. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Pueblo in 2014-2018: 1,313 (#1 most common destination from Pueblo)
- Migration from Denver to Pueblo: 1,615 (#14 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 302 to Pueblo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWi7a_0acsuJP000
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#20. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,330 (#10 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Denver to Kansas City: 1,048 (#21 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 282 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oCP0_0acsuJP000
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,488 (#30 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Denver to Atlanta: 889 (#26 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 599 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvinu_0acsuJP000
randy andy // Shutterstock

#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Denver to Las Vegas: 1,972 (#11 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 453 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDSiN_0acsuJP000
f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,597 (#28 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Denver to Philadelphia: 752 (#29 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 845 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U83dS_0acsuJP000
Pixabay

#16. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,728 (#6 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Denver to Austin: 1,139 (#17 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 589 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyL3h_0acsuJP000
Public Domain

#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,807 (#16 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Denver to Seattle: 3,116 (#6 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,309 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwTLZ_0acsuJP000
SD Dirk // Flickr

#14. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,877 (#16 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Denver to San Diego: 1,471 (#15 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 406 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBeKv_0acsuJP000
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,960 (#10 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Denver to Minneapolis: 1,099 (#20 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 861 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIYxp_0acsuJP000
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,627 (#19 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Denver to San Francisco: 1,109 (#19 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,518 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQegd_0acsuJP000
DPPed// Wikimedia

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,997 (#9 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Denver to Phoenix: 4,073 (#5 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,076 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCOFI_0acsuJP000
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Dallas in 2014-2018: 3,028 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Denver to Dallas: 2,279 (#9 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 749 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSilP_0acsuJP000
skeeze // Pixabay

#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Houston in 2014-2018: 3,222 (#6 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Denver to Houston: 2,447 (#8 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 775 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ch7y2_0acsuJP000
Pixabay

#8. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Greeley in 2014-2018: 3,472 (#1 most common destination from Greeley)
- Migration from Denver to Greeley: 7,563 (#3 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 4,091 to Greeley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytU1H_0acsuJP000
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,603 (#15 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Denver to Washington: 1,998 (#10 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,605 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSCAa_0acsuJP000
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from New York in 2014-2018: 3,721 (#33 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Denver to New York: 1,245 (#16 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 2,476 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33n0MP_0acsuJP000
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 4,119 (#18 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Denver to Los Angeles: 2,789 (#7 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,330 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dypPJ_0acsuJP000
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#4. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 4,136 (#1 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Denver to Fort Collins: 7,101 (#4 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 2,965 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fEkP_0acsuJP000
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Chicago in 2014-2018: 4,478 (#13 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Denver to Chicago: 1,723 (#13 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 2,755 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kk4rK_0acsuJP000
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 6,126 (#1 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Denver to Colorado Springs: 11,504 (#1 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 5,378 to Colorado Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324IDW_0acsuJP000
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#1. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver from Boulder in 2014-2018: 11,210 (#1 most common destination from Boulder)
- Migration from Denver to Boulder: 10,070 (#2 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 1,140 to Denver
