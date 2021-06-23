Morning Report: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad get in heated exchange: ‘Aren’t you the guy that got 3 piece and soda’d?’
Last week, both Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad picked up unanimous decision wins at UFC 263, with Edwards dominating early and then surviving a last-minute surge from Nate Diaz and Muhammad winning a fairly pedestrian decision over Demian Maia. Then, earlier this week, Muhammad once again called for a rematch with Edwards, saying that he and Edwards had unfinished business and that the nature of Edwards' win precluded him from getting a title shot next. Now, he and Edwards are back at each others' throats.