Morning Report: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad get in heated exchange: ‘Aren’t you the guy that got 3 piece and soda’d?’

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, both Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad picked up unanimous decision wins at UFC 263, with Edwards dominating early and then surviving a last-minute surge from Nate Diaz and Muhammad winning a fairly pedestrian decision over Demian Maia. Then, earlier this week, Muhammad once again called for a rematch with Edwards, saying that he and Edwards had unfinished business and that the nature of Edwards’ win precluded him from getting a title shot next. Now, he and Edwards are back at each others’ throats.

www.mmafighting.com
