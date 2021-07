Remote work may have been around for quite a while - but most of us have only experienced it firsthand in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The transition to working from home has proved beneficial for a lot of businesses and their workers. Companies were able to cut costs during this difficult time and keep business going despite the government-imposed lockdowns. Employees, on the other hand, were able to experience a better work/life balance, save time on commuting, and spend more time with family.