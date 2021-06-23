Cancel
Zoom is making the ‘work-from-anywhere’ future

By Chris Stokel-Walker
Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic shut down offices, the world of work changed. Millions of us took our laptops home and opened up modern video communication platforms like Zoom, picking up where we left off without a hitch. In the last year, users have spent more than 3.5 trillion minutes — equivalent to 6.5 million years — on Zoom calls. But what started as a stopgap measure to tide us over while we worked from home has become an integral part of the new world of work.

