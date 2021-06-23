IT leaders say cybersecurity funding being wasted on remote work support: survey
IT leaders are taking issue with the amount of cybersecurity money their organizations are spending to support remote work, according to a new survey from JumpCloud. On Wednesday, the company released the findings of its 2021 State of the SME IT Admin Report, which featured the responses of 401 IT decision-makers at small and medium-sized enterprises from April. Those surveyed include managers, directors, vice presidents, and executives.www.zdnet.com