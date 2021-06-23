Cancel
Small Business

IT leaders say cybersecurity funding being wasted on remote work support: survey

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT leaders are taking issue with the amount of cybersecurity money their organizations are spending to support remote work, according to a new survey from JumpCloud. On Wednesday, the company released the findings of its 2021 State of the SME IT Admin Report, which featured the responses of 401 IT decision-makers at small and medium-sized enterprises from April. Those surveyed include managers, directors, vice presidents, and executives.

