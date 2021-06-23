Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Metros sending the most people to Pittsburgh

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Pittsburgh using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Pittsburgh from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#50. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Hartford in 2014-2018: 238 (#38 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Hartford: 120 (#94 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

Pixabay

#49. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Austin in 2014-2018: 238 (#60 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Austin: 265 (#55 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 27 to Austin
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#48. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Riverside in 2014-2018: 241 (#86 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Riverside: 82 (#117 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 246 (#70 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to St. Louis: 57 (#149 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#46. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 246 (#75 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Virginia Beach: 577 (#29 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#45. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from New Haven in 2014-2018: 257 (#23 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to New Haven: 64 (#133 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#44. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Detroit in 2014-2018: 275 (#65 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Detroit: 460 (#38 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#43. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 287 (#49 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Jacksonville: 598 (#27 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Public Domain

#42. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Seattle in 2014-2018: 293 (#83 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Seattle: 537 (#30 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#41. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 311 (#70 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Phoenix: 517 (#33 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#40. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Wheeling in 2014-2018: 314 (#2 most common destination from Wheeling)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Wheeling: 253 (#56 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
spablab // Flickr

#39. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Providence in 2014-2018: 327 (#28 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Providence: 151 (#78 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#38. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Durham in 2014-2018: 335 (#24 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Durham: 267 (#54 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#37. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 344 (#54 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Minneapolis: 309 (#47 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#36. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from San Jose in 2014-2018: 355 (#44 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to San Jose: 916 (#16 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#35. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 375 (#105 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles: 888 (#17 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Reading in 2014-2018: 393 (#6 most common destination from Reading)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Reading: 1,504 (#6 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#33. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from San Diego in 2014-2018: 402 (#69 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to San Diego: 332 (#45 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Canva

#32. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 412 (#27 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati: 367 (#41 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#31. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Akron in 2014-2018: 420 (#10 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Akron: 793 (#22 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Orlando in 2014-2018: 437 (#40 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Orlando: 822 (#20 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Dallas in 2014-2018: 453 (#70 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Dallas: 1,210 (#11 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Rochester in 2014-2018: 455 (#14 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Rochester: 305 (#49 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Boston in 2014-2018: 467 (#57 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Boston: 797 (#21 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#26. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from York in 2014-2018: 470 (#7 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to York: 484 (#36 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Jeremywagg // Wikicommons

#25. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Weirton in 2014-2018: 479 (#2 most common destination from Weirton)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Weirton: 831 (#19 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 492 (#10 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Buffalo: 144 (#82 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Scranton in 2014-2018: 500 (#7 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Scranton: 132 (#88 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Tampa in 2014-2018: 515 (#49 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Tampa: 1,495 (#7 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Wikicommons

#21. State College, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from State College in 2014-2018: 524 (#4 most common destination from State College)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to State College: 1,934 (#4 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 537 (#6 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Lancaster: 583 (#28 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Pixabay

#19. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Gettysburg in 2014-2018: 556 (#3 most common destination from Gettysburg)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Gettysburg: 195 (#63 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Houston in 2014-2018: 591 (#50 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Houston: 1,001 (#15 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Miami in 2014-2018: 602 (#49 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Miami: 519 (#32 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Allentown in 2014-2018: 606 (#7 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Allentown: 297 (#50 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Columbus in 2014-2018: 676 (#18 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Columbus: 1,049 (#14 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 719 (#26 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Charlotte: 859 (#18 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Altoona, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Altoona in 2014-2018: 725 (#1 most common destination from Altoona)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Altoona: 462 (#37 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#12. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 775 (#27 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Baltimore: 679 (#23 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 910 (#49 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Atlanta: 660 (#24 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#10. Johnstown, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Johnstown in 2014-2018: 957 (#1 most common destination from Johnstown)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Johnstown: 1,072 (#13 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Canva

#9. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 958 (#14 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Cleveland: 1,213 (#10 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2014-2018: 983 (#62 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Chicago: 1,271 (#9 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Morgantown in 2014-2018: 1,036 (#1 most common destination from Morgantown)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Morgantown: 623 (#25 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Erie in 2014-2018: 1,142 (#1 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Erie: 1,940 (#3 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#5. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 1,386 (#4 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg: 1,118 (#12 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Youngstown in 2014-2018: 1,843 (#1 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Youngstown: 1,423 (#8 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Washington in 2014-2018: 2,477 (#28 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Washington: 2,300 (#2 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from New York in 2014-2018: 3,249 (#37 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to New York: 1,891 (#5 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 4,700 (#4 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia: 3,241 (#1 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 1,459 to Pittsburgh
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

