Metros sending the most people to Philadelphia
Metros sending the most people to PhiladelphiaStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Philadelphia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Philadelphia from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Columbus in 2014-2018: 498 (#26 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Columbus: 697 (#47 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 199 to Columbus
#49. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from San Jose in 2014-2018: 526 (#30 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Philadelphia to San Jose: 621 (#50 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 95 to San Jose
#48. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 534 (#10 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Anchorage: 185 (#118 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 349 to Philadelphia
#47. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 543 (#8 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Palm Bay: 494 (#66 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 49 to Philadelphia
#46. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Durham in 2014-2018: 586 (#13 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Durham: 841 (#39 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 255 to Durham
#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Detroit in 2014-2018: 590 (#34 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Detroit: 805 (#40 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 215 to Detroit
#44. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Richmond in 2014-2018: 606 (#13 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Richmond: 1,009 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 403 to Richmond
#43. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Portland in 2014-2018: 649 (#24 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Portland: 499 (#65 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 150 to Philadelphia
#42. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Austin in 2014-2018: 652 (#23 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Austin: 600 (#55 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 52 to Philadelphia
#41. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 661 (#33 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Minneapolis: 387 (#77 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 274 to Philadelphia
#40. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Albany in 2014-2018: 675 (#8 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Albany: 333 (#86 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 342 to Philadelphia
#39. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 699 (#9 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Bridgeport: 943 (#37 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 244 to Bridgeport
#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 712 (#22 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Philadelphia to San Antonio: 739 (#44 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 27 to San Antonio
#37. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 734 (#15 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Raleigh: 701 (#46 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 33 to Philadelphia
#36. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Denver in 2014-2018: 752 (#29 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Denver: 1,597 (#28 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 845 to Denver
#35. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Providence in 2014-2018: 753 (#10 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Providence: 458 (#70 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 295 to Philadelphia
#34. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Hartford in 2014-2018: 780 (#12 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Hartford: 543 (#59 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 237 to Philadelphia
#33. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 783 (#23 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Charlotte: 1,779 (#26 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 996 to Charlotte
#32. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 804 (#16 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Cleveland: 611 (#53 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 193 to Philadelphia
#31. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Houston in 2014-2018: 804 (#40 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Houston: 1,561 (#29 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 757 to Houston
#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 812 (#36 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Phoenix: 1,901 (#24 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,089 to Phoenix
#29. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from East Stroudsburg in 2014-2018: 851 (#3 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Migration from Philadelphia to East Stroudsburg: 802 (#41 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 49 to Philadelphia
#28. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Orlando in 2014-2018: 901 (#23 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Orlando: 2,022 (#20 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,121 to Orlando
#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Tampa in 2014-2018: 995 (#22 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Tampa: 2,512 (#18 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,517 to Tampa
#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,000 (#35 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Seattle: 1,443 (#32 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 443 to Seattle
#25. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,002 (#20 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach: 1,917 (#23 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 915 to Virginia Beach
#24. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Ocean City in 2014-2018: 1,027 (#2 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Ocean City: 2,243 (#19 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,216 to Ocean City
#23. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from York in 2014-2018: 1,125 (#5 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Philadelphia to York: 1,151 (#34 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 26 to York
#22. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,171 (#32 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Philadelphia to San Francisco: 1,527 (#31 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 356 to San Francisco
#21. State College, PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from State College in 2014-2018: 1,431 (#1 most common destination from State College)
- Migration from Philadelphia to State College: 3,160 (#13 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,729 to State College
#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,547 (#44 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Chicago: 1,802 (#25 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 255 to Chicago
#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,590 (#28 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Atlanta: 2,786 (#17 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,196 to Atlanta
#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,618 (#27 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Dallas: 1,638 (#27 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 20 to Dallas
#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,638 (#32 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Los Angeles: 2,971 (#15 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,333 to Los Angeles
#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,691 (#22 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Miami: 3,269 (#11 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,578 to Miami
#15. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Scranton in 2014-2018: 1,967 (#1 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Scranton: 1,956 (#22 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 11 to Philadelphia
#14. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 2,025 (#1 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Salisbury: 2,835 (#16 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 810 to Salisbury
#13. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 2,448 (#1 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Harrisburg: 3,999 (#7 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,551 to Harrisburg
#12. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Vineland in 2014-2018: 2,535 (#1 most common destination from Vineland)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Vineland: 1,991 (#21 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 544 to Philadelphia
#11. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Atlantic City in 2014-2018: 2,764 (#2 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Atlantic City: 3,241 (#12 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 477 to Atlantic City
#10. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Boston in 2014-2018: 2,962 (#10 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Boston: 3,872 (#8 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 910 to Boston
#9. Dover, DE Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Dover in 2014-2018: 3,066 (#1 most common destination from Dover)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Dover: 3,003 (#14 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 63 to Philadelphia
#8. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 3,177 (#1 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lancaster: 3,803 (#9 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 626 to Lancaster
#7. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 3,241 (#1 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh: 4,700 (#4 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,459 to Pittsburgh
#6. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Reading in 2014-2018: 3,641 (#1 most common destination from Reading)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Reading: 4,568 (#5 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 927 to Reading
#5. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 5,267 (#2 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Baltimore: 4,474 (#6 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 793 to Philadelphia
#4. Trenton, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Trenton in 2014-2018: 5,693 (#2 most common destination from Trenton)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Trenton: 3,412 (#10 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 2,281 to Philadelphia
#3. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Allentown in 2014-2018: 5,707 (#1 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Allentown: 4,859 (#3 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 848 to Philadelphia
#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from Washington in 2014-2018: 6,002 (#5 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Washington: 6,922 (#2 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 920 to Washington
#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia from New York in 2014-2018: 31,621 (#1 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Philadelphia to New York: 18,328 (#1 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 13,293 to Philadelphia