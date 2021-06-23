Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Philadelphia

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIlrm_0acsu4FM00
f11photo // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Philadelphia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Philadelphia from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6hIR_0acsu4FM00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Columbus in 2014-2018: 498 (#26 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Columbus: 697 (#47 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 199 to Columbus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAqa7_0acsu4FM00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#49. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from San Jose in 2014-2018: 526 (#30 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Philadelphia to San Jose: 621 (#50 most common destination from Philadelphia)

- Net migration: 95 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpBnv_0acsu4FM00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#48. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 534 (#10 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Anchorage: 185 (#118 most common destination from Philadelphia)

- Net migration: 349 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yg6eW_0acsu4FM00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#47. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 543 (#8 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Palm Bay: 494 (#66 most common destination from Philadelphia)

- Net migration: 49 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icQCe_0acsu4FM00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#46. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Durham in 2014-2018: 586 (#13 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Durham: 841 (#39 most common destination from Philadelphia)

- Net migration: 255 to Durham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asudu_0acsu4FM00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Detroit in 2014-2018: 590 (#34 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Detroit: 805 (#40 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 215 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFfID_0acsu4FM00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#44. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Richmond in 2014-2018: 606 (#13 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Richmond: 1,009 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 403 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gMay_0acsu4FM00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#43. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Portland in 2014-2018: 649 (#24 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Portland: 499 (#65 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 150 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBv4n_0acsu4FM00
Pixabay

#42. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Austin in 2014-2018: 652 (#23 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Austin: 600 (#55 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 52 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDj7x_0acsu4FM00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#41. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 661 (#33 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Minneapolis: 387 (#77 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 274 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDmMx_0acsu4FM00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#40. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Albany in 2014-2018: 675 (#8 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Albany: 333 (#86 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 342 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCzM7_0acsu4FM00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#39. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 699 (#9 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Bridgeport: 943 (#37 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 244 to Bridgeport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beRyk_0acsu4FM00
Pixabay

#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 712 (#22 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Philadelphia to San Antonio: 739 (#44 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 27 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnybd_0acsu4FM00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#37. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 734 (#15 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Raleigh: 701 (#46 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 33 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSWDb_0acsu4FM00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#36. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Denver in 2014-2018: 752 (#29 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Denver: 1,597 (#28 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 845 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmSHS_0acsu4FM00
spablab // Flickr

#35. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Providence in 2014-2018: 753 (#10 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Providence: 458 (#70 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 295 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00O0Lo_0acsu4FM00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#34. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Hartford in 2014-2018: 780 (#12 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Hartford: 543 (#59 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 237 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0vHo_0acsu4FM00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 783 (#23 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Charlotte: 1,779 (#26 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 996 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BasMl_0acsu4FM00
Canva

#32. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 804 (#16 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Cleveland: 611 (#53 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 193 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bwo6K_0acsu4FM00
skeeze // Pixabay

#31. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Houston in 2014-2018: 804 (#40 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Houston: 1,561 (#29 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 757 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfboX_0acsu4FM00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 812 (#36 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Phoenix: 1,901 (#24 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,089 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BVMC_0acsu4FM00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#29. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from East Stroudsburg in 2014-2018: 851 (#3 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Migration from Philadelphia to East Stroudsburg: 802 (#41 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 49 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBSeV_0acsu4FM00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#28. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Orlando in 2014-2018: 901 (#23 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Orlando: 2,022 (#20 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,121 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzWii_0acsu4FM00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Tampa in 2014-2018: 995 (#22 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Tampa: 2,512 (#18 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,517 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308IQj_0acsu4FM00
Public Domain

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,000 (#35 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Seattle: 1,443 (#32 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 443 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLkti_0acsu4FM00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#25. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,002 (#20 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach: 1,917 (#23 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 915 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcYP6_0acsu4FM00
JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#24. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Ocean City in 2014-2018: 1,027 (#2 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Ocean City: 2,243 (#19 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,216 to Ocean City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNWEt_0acsu4FM00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#23. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from York in 2014-2018: 1,125 (#5 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Philadelphia to York: 1,151 (#34 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 26 to York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yb8WZ_0acsu4FM00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#22. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,171 (#32 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Philadelphia to San Francisco: 1,527 (#31 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 356 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcS8A_0acsu4FM00
Wikicommons

#21. State College, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from State College in 2014-2018: 1,431 (#1 most common destination from State College)
- Migration from Philadelphia to State College: 3,160 (#13 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,729 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UacNS_0acsu4FM00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,547 (#44 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Chicago: 1,802 (#25 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 255 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nek5q_0acsu4FM00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,590 (#28 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Atlanta: 2,786 (#17 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,196 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDPYK_0acsu4FM00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,618 (#27 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Dallas: 1,638 (#27 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 20 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oij4q_0acsu4FM00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,638 (#32 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Los Angeles: 2,971 (#15 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,333 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OVFC_0acsu4FM00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,691 (#22 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Miami: 3,269 (#11 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,578 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVrmS_0acsu4FM00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Scranton in 2014-2018: 1,967 (#1 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Scranton: 1,956 (#22 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 11 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8DZ1_0acsu4FM00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#14. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 2,025 (#1 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Salisbury: 2,835 (#16 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 810 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcXCZ_0acsu4FM00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#13. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 2,448 (#1 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Harrisburg: 3,999 (#7 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,551 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Omvi1_0acsu4FM00
Smallbones // Wikicommons

#12. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Vineland in 2014-2018: 2,535 (#1 most common destination from Vineland)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Vineland: 1,991 (#21 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 544 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L31hb_0acsu4FM00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#11. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Atlantic City in 2014-2018: 2,764 (#2 most common destination from Atlantic City)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Atlantic City: 3,241 (#12 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 477 to Atlantic City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCvOu_0acsu4FM00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Boston in 2014-2018: 2,962 (#10 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Boston: 3,872 (#8 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 910 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sibhu_0acsu4FM00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#9. Dover, DE Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Dover in 2014-2018: 3,066 (#1 most common destination from Dover)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Dover: 3,003 (#14 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 63 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwSgX_0acsu4FM00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 3,177 (#1 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lancaster: 3,803 (#9 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 626 to Lancaster https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5jCg_0acsu4FM00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 3,241 (#1 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh: 4,700 (#4 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 1,459 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zweo9_0acsu4FM00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Reading in 2014-2018: 3,641 (#1 most common destination from Reading)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Reading: 4,568 (#5 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 927 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VF3o_0acsu4FM00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#5. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 5,267 (#2 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Baltimore: 4,474 (#6 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 793 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U15p9_0acsu4FM00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#4. Trenton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Trenton in 2014-2018: 5,693 (#2 most common destination from Trenton)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Trenton: 3,412 (#10 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 2,281 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjW6F_0acsu4FM00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Allentown in 2014-2018: 5,707 (#1 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Allentown: 4,859 (#3 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 848 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Bzy_0acsu4FM00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from Washington in 2014-2018: 6,002 (#5 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Philadelphia to Washington: 6,922 (#2 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 920 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVnpt_0acsu4FM00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia from New York in 2014-2018: 31,621 (#1 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Philadelphia to New York: 18,328 (#1 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 13,293 to Philadelphia
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
