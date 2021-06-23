Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

By MATT KRANTZ
Investor's Business Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 stocks. And what are the right and wrong assets to own during inflationary times? Wells Fargo looked at 15 major asset classes and calculated which ones did the best and worst during inflationary periods since 2000.

www.investors.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Asset Class#Wells Fargo#Amc Entertainment#Uso#Ijr#Bnd#Spdr Gold Trust#Qual#Spyg#Ishares Core Msci#Iefa#Invesco Defensive Equity#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Lululemon, L Brands Lead 5 Stocks From Hot Group Near Buy Points

Lululemon stock, American Eagle (AEO), Urban Outfitters (URBN), L Brands (LB) and Children's Place (PLCE) are top retail stocks to watch this week, working on bases or nearing buy points. Apparel retailers are rising as consumers shift spending to clothing, as the pandemic eases. As they return to movies, restaurants...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Hot Stocks With Big Potential Gains Help High-Beta Play Beat The Market

Investors hoping to beat the broader market might take a look at funds that own hot stocks that are riskier but could deliver bigger returns. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is one such candidate. The $2.1 billion fund is up nearly 34% this year, more than double the S&P 500's 15% return. And it's beaten the benchmark index over the past three and five years, too.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Jobs Report Sends Stock Market Higher, S&P 500 To New High; These Hot Stocks Cool Off

A strong June jobs report sent the stock market to early gains Friday, and the S&P 500 to another all-time high. But breadth was shallow despite market gains. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3%, marking its seventh consecutive record high. The Nasdaq composite added 0.4% as the technology sector was back in favor. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rose 0.9% to lead all S&P sectors.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Wells Fargo's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $45.0. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
BusinessValueWalk

Fed Overlooking Inflation As Asset Prices Rise

Welcome to the last update for first quarter financial statements. The recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing update is 99% complete. The volume of SEC filings will decrease in coming weeks. The Broad Market Index was up 2.74% last week and 58% of stocks out-performed the index. Fraud...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Wells Fargo To Double Dividend

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said that it expects to increase its third quarter 2021 common stock dividend to $0.20 per share from $0.10 per share. It plans to repurchase about $18 billion of common shares beginning third quarter 2021 through second quarter 2022. Wells Fargo said that...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Wells Fargo Issues Statement Regarding The Federal Reserve's Stress Test Results

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report today announced that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to be 3.1%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company's final SCB by August 31, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Inflation Rising? Here's What Investors Need to Know

The latest inflation numbers are the highest we've seen in nearly 30 years. What is causing the inflation, and what could it mean for your investments? In this Fool Live video, recorded on June 16, certified financial planners Matt Frankel and Robert Brokamp discuss the inflationary environment and what investors need to know about it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,537,629 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $268.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.
Businessetftrends.com

Inflation is Here. Time to Get Real with Real Assets

Over the last several months, the inflation debate has evolved from whether there would be any at all to how high it will go and how long it will last. With the first part of the debate seemingly settled and the answers to the magnitude and duration questions pointing toward higher and persistent, the need for investors to reconsider their portfolio exposures has taken on even more importance. Historically, real assets, including gold, commodities, and natural resources equities, have acted as viable solutions to offset the detrimental impacts of inflation.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

When Inflation Sticks Around

Inflation is rising quickly. And it might be here to stay. The Fed said as much on Wednesday, conveying that it’s less confident this rise in inflation could just be temporary. On Friday, Fed governor Jim Bullard surprised investors when he insinuated that inflation could stick around through next year and force the Fed to raise interest rates.
Businessadvisorhub.com

Wells Fargo’s Next Play: The Self-Directed Channel

With an eye on Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade Financial acquisition and Bank of America’s Edge platform expansion, Wells Fargo & Co. mulling its own push into the self-guided channel to capture more assets and next-generation investors, according to internal and external sources. Executives at the San Francisco-based bank’s operating committee meetings...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

$1 billion Wells Fargo advisor team leaves for RBC’s overseas expertise

RBC Wealth Management added a five-person advisor team from Wells Fargo with $1 billion in client assets. In a statement, Joseph Seidler, a managing director of the Seidler Cattich Group, says RBC meets their needs for clients who live or own property overseas. “As part of RBC, one of the...
BusinessInvestopedia

Wells Fargo Sees 'Intensified' U.S. Economic Recovery

The Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII), in its 2021 midyear outlook report, sees "intensified 2021-2022 U.S. economic recovery thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, expectations for accelerated spending of last year’s accumulated private savings, historically low interest rates, and the prospect of multiple government support programs." While noting that rising inflation rates, tax rates, and interest rates represent matters of concern, the report believes that these issues are unlikely to impede the recovery.﻿﻿