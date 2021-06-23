Most restaurants aren’t designed for diners with disabilities, but one in NYC is changing the game

Half of the bar at Contento, a new restaurant in New York City, is lower than the rest of it. For wheelchair users, that means being able to order a drink at the bar more directly, facing the bartender without being obscured. Spaces between tables are wide enough for wheelchairs to pass through. QR codes on the menu allow cell phones to read items aloud to those with visual impairments. The bathroom is on the same level as the restaurant, instead of down a flight of stairs.