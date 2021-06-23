Quick Hits: The Coming to Terms Edition

On Thursday, June 17th PBR Arizona had a chance to hold its annual Top Prospect games for the Class of 2022. This invite only event is held at the beginning of the summer and gives our staff & scouts an opportunity to see some of the improvements players made over the course of the spring season as well as who to look out for over the course of the summer & fall. The annual event has developed into an event coaches & players will want to have on their schedules going forward. It provides players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted. It also gives scouts the chance to see many prospects compete and show off their skills all in one place. This event featured some of the top prospects left on the board in the 2022 grad class from all around the state of Arizona.