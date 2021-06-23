Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Quick Hits: The Coming to Terms Edition

By PeterWiiM
wingingitinmotown.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLundqvist’s injury wasn’t the only emotional rollercoaster Vanecek went on during the season. At the trade deadline, the Capitals, in a shock, dealt 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana and veteran Richard Panik to the Detroit Red Wings for Anthony Mantha. Vrana, who appeared to have a falling out with Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette, is Vanecek’s best friend. The two grew up together in Hershey and train and hang out together during the offseason in the Czech Republic. During Development Camp interviews, Vrana would translate for Vanecek.

www.wingingitinmotown.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Anthony Mantha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Detroit Red Wings#Kuba Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Free Agent Focus: Detroit Red Wings

Free agency is now less than a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. The Red Wings, who have been quietly collecting assets for the last few seasons, could start to dip their toes into the UFA waters.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Elite Baseball MD Scout Day: Quick Hits

Over 60 players took part in this summer's Scout Day with Elite Baseball MD. Players in attendance represented multiple teams within the organization from the 2022-2024 graduating classes. Each player went through a pro-style workout and pitchers threw bullpens in front of our PBR Maryland scouting staff. Last week we highlighted a bunch of players through social media and today we compile all of that here in one spot for you convenience. Video and quick thoughts on each player were included in the posts.
College Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

Underclass Games: Quick Hits

The Alabama Underclass Games event was held this Tuesday, June 22nd, at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium at Jacksonville State University. This event hosted some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2023-2026. These players went through an extended pro-style workout, took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors, and competed against each other in a gameplay setting. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Tuesday.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Musings & Quick Hits: Couturier, Showcase Roster, TIFH and More

1) There is a segment of the Flyers fan base that advocates for trading Sean Couturier this offseason strictly because he is 28 years old (he will turn 29 on Dec. 7) his next contract will see him get a significant raise on his underpaid ($4.33 million AAV) deal signed back in 2015, and the term will take him into his mid-30s.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

St. Louis Open: Quick Hits

On Wednesday, June 16th, PBR Illinois and PBR Missouri combined to run the St. Louis Open at GCS Ballpark, home of the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, IL. On top of the 50 or so St. Louis Open participants, 13 2025s and 2026s converged as well for a Junior Future Games Trials event.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Flyers Daily, TIFH and More

1) In the current edition of the Flyers Daily Podcast, Jason Myrtetus talks about the realities of team building and looks at the common denominators that winning teams have in today's NHL. In the next installment, which will go live tomorrow, Jason and I discuss the Montreal Canadiens' playoff run this year and then complete our Offseason Outlook series on Flyers forwards. In this installment, we look at Joel Farabee, Kevin Hayes, Scott Laughton, Nolan Patrick, Oskar Lindblom, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Tanner Laczynski and Wade Allison. To listen, click here.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Habs, Hak, Alumni Weekend

1) Whether or not you are a fan of the team, it's hard not respect the way the Montreal Canadiens have gelled in the postseason after posting a modest 59 points during the regular season. They finished in fourth place in the North Division and 18th-place leaguewide with a .527 points percentage (one spot ahead of the Flyers, who had 58 points, and lower than both the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers, who missed the playoffs due to the division-driven regular season schedule and playoff format for the first two rounds.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Patrick, Larsson, Joe Watson, TIFH

1) The Edmonton Journal's Kurt Leavins speculated in his Saturday column that the Flyers could be a good trading partner for the Oilers in a theoretical deal for Nolan Patrick in exchange for a "young NHL-ready defenseman". I'm not sure who that'd be, given how much Patrick struggled in 2020-21 after missing the previous season. If I were the Oilers, I wouldn't trade Evan Bouchard for Patrick right now. If I were Chuck Fletcher, I wouldn't be sure there's enough upside to someone such as Ethan Bear -- although he has good wheels and plays with heart -- to be enticed.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

2022 Top Prospect Games: Quick Hits

On Thursday, June 17th PBR Arizona had a chance to hold its annual Top Prospect games for the Class of 2022. This invite only event is held at the beginning of the summer and gives our staff & scouts an opportunity to see some of the improvements players made over the course of the spring season as well as who to look out for over the course of the summer & fall. The annual event has developed into an event coaches & players will want to have on their schedules going forward. It provides players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted. It also gives scouts the chance to see many prospects compete and show off their skills all in one place. This event featured some of the top prospects left on the board in the 2022 grad class from all around the state of Arizona.
NFLchatsports.com

SCB Steelers Quick Hitters: The “Dissecting DeCastro” Edition

Good Friday to you Steelers fans. If you’d been paying attention over the last year then the release of Steelers’ perennial Pro Bowl Guard David DeCastro might not be that shocking. That’s exactly what the Black and Gold did yesterday by designating DeCastro as a “non-football injury related” release. The move will save the Steelers about $8.25 million in cap space but also adds over $5 million in dead money. DeCastro was entering the final year of his deal which would have paid him over $14 million. This now means that the entire starting offensive line will be different than the one that ended the 2020 season.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Grundberg on 2021 Draft, TIFH, Adrian's Story

1) With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft just a few weeks away, Flyers European-based scout Joakim Grundberg was the guest on the first edition of "Scout Week". He discussed the unusual circumstances surrounding the 2020-21 season, which actually began in Sweden before the 2020 Draft was even held. Travel was also much trickier. A higher concentration of video scouting was necessary across the NHL than in pre-pandemic seasons. At least the 2021 Under-18 Worlds in April were held after being canceled last year.
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Should the Flyers Take a Chance And Trade For Nate Schmidt?

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Flyers are in desperate need of some help when it comes to the blueline. The Flyers gave up the most goals in the NHL this past season. This coming off the heels of a 2019/20 campaign where they allowed the seventh-least amount of goals per game in the NHL. A drastic shift in performance that cannot go unaddressed yet again. Lucky for the Flyers, this offseason is flush with free agents and players on the trade block that could help them solidify the back end.
NHLSportsGrid

The NHL Edge: Lightning Vs. Canadiens Game 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to Montreal for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with a chance to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the Canadiens in the series. Tampa was vastly outplayed in Game 2, but we’re extremely opportunistic on the chances they had despite being outshot 43-23. The Lightning came away with the 3-1 victory thanks to goals by Anthony Cirelli, Blake Coleman, and Ondrej Palat’s dagger late in the third period. The win pulled Tampa to just two wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.
NHLYardbarker

Rangers’ Adam Fox Epitomizes the New NHL Defenseman

Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy in the 2020-21 NHL regular season awards with a great season as the top defenseman for the New York Rangers. Fox put together a season where he helped a Rangers defense allow only 2.77 goals per game with 4.1 defensive point shares and 102 blocked shots in the defensive zone while also adding 42 assists to the offense, most among defensemen. The style of play, in particular, stands out as the 22-year-old defenseman provides insight on how the young defensemen play in the evolving game.
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Fer Sure Mailbag: Episode 74 - Chris Watkins Returns

We are getting ready to record Episode 74 of our NHL podcast “Fer Sure: A 200 Foot Podcast.” If you missed the last episode, you can catch up here. This week we have the return of Chris Watkins! We’ve had him on a few times, and he’s always been a great guest. He follows (and rips apart the decisions of) the Chicago Blackhawks, but he is never one to shy away from commenting on anything.
NHL95.5 FM WIFC

NHL-Lightning beat Canadiens to take control of Stanley Cup Final

(Reuters) – The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Friday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Tyler Johnson scored a pair of goals while Jan Rutta, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Blake Coleman also tallied...
NHLchatsports.com

Wings GM Steve Yzerman won't force trades this offseason to speed up rebuilding process

Detroit — Steve Yzerman hasn’t been shy about making trades since becoming the Red Wings’ general manager. Yzerman has been active since his return to the organization in April 2019, acquiring young players (Robby Fabbri, Jakub Vrana), older players (Marc Staal, Sam Gagner) and shipping out ones who didn’t fit anymore (Anthony Mantha, Andreas Athanasiou) at a brisk pace.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Cole Sillinger, TIFH and More

1) The son of longtime NHL forward (including a latter 1990s stint with the Flyers) Mike Sillinger, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) center Cole Sillinger would be one of the safest of all prospects expected to be selected around the Flyers' range in the 2021 first-round assuming the Flyers hold onto the 13th overall pick.