First Drive: Aston Martin’s Vantage F1 Edition Is a Supercar That Rumbles Like Old-School Detroit Muscle
No doubt, the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is an uncommonly fast car. But when an Aston Martin Valkyrie fills my mirrors, its 11,000 rpm Cosworth V-12 buzzing like an angry hornet, it’s time to admit defeat. Accelerating onto the main straight, I hug the inside of the Silverstone circuit as the prototype hypercar screams past, a blur of heat haze and dazzling red camouflage wrap. That showed me.robbreport.com