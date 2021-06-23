Game demo - Download
This is a demo of Project Zomboid, a survival game by The Indie Stone. It was the last free version of the game before the project turned commercial. Project Zomboid is an open-ended zombie-infested sandbox. It asks one simple question – how will you die? Whether surviving in Knox County free-roam or controlling Indie Stone mascot Baldspot in his quest to save his injured wife Kate – death is always a certainty. Quite how long you manage to put it off is another matter…www.gamepressure.com