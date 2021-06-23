Cancel
Golf

Padraig Harrington adds two new faces to European Ryder Cup team as vice captains

Golf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Ryder Cup team is starting to take shape, from the top down at least, as Padraig Harrington added two new names to his list of vice captains Wednesday. Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell are the new men for the job, and both will make their first stints as vice captains in their respective careers. Kaymer, 36, has played on four Ryder Cup teams, memorably draining the winning putt for the Euros at the Miracle at Medinah in 2012. McDowell, 41, also competed in four Cups, and it was his match victory in 2010 that sealed the win at Celtic Manor. They’ll both join Luke Donald as Harrington’s right hand men at Whistling Straits in September.

golf.com
