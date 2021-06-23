Cancel
In its first funding in 7 years, profitable fintech Lower raises $100M Series A led by Accel

By Mary Ann Azevedo
TechCrunch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis round is notable for a number of reasons. First off, it’s a large Series A even by today’s standards. The financing also marks the previously bootstrapped Lower’s first external round of funding in its seven-year history. Lower is also something that is kind of rare these days in the startup world: profitable. Silicon Valley-based Accel has a history of backing profitable, bootstrapped companies, having also led large Series A rounds for the likes of 1Password, Atlassian, Qualtrics, Webflow, Tenable and Galileo (which went on to be acquired by SoFi).

techcrunch.com
