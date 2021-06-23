A-Train Classic - Lunatic Dawn English Translation - Game mod - Download

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLunatic Dawn English Translation is a mod for Lunatic Dawn: Passage of the Book, created by MeshGearFox. It’s fan-made translation for Lunatic Dawn - Passage of the Book. The game is a non-linear RPG in which you can create your own character anywhere in the world and travel freely as you desire. Take on jobs, deliver items, explore various dungeons & buildings, hunt down criminals, assassinate people, start fights in towns, steal, buy a house, raise a family & get married, be a good person or a murderous cutthroat, or save the world from ultimate evil! The choices are limitless in this game! The only thing you are bound to is can you survive the decisions that you choose to follow?

