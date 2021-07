The video game saga WEAPON has become a benchmark among war simulators more realistic first person shooter cut, presenting much more complex aspects at the gameplay level than other similar franchises with a more arcade style. And it has a lot to do with it WEAPON III, the last installment of 2013 that continues to receive content and is positioned as one of the most popular Steam games of its kind. But long before it reached the market ARMA: Cold War Assault, a 2001 video game by Bohemia Interactive that laid the foundations for subsequent deliveries and that we can now fully obtain free for a limited time thanks to a new promotion available both in Steam like in GOG.