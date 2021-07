Codat, a UK-based API platform that provides financial data sharing and related solutions to small businesses, has closed a USD 40 million round led by Tiger Global. In 2020, the company raised USD 10 million in a Series A; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail, according to TechCrunch. The startup told the online publication that it grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 3x from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020.