ONTARIO — Consumers in Oregon may start to see a tax making its way to an itemized receipt for goods at businesses that are now having to pay the Corporate Activity Tax, commonly known as the CAT tax. Passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019, the tax was not called a sales tax and was meant to be for businesses that had total revenues of more than $1 million per year. However, many business owners are seeing it as a sales tax and, even, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale said in a phone interview on Thursday, “It’s a sales tax.”