There is no denying that with all the settings cranked-up to their maximum, CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077 Night City looks spectacular. It looks even better with AK47OG’s Cyberpunk 2077 Blade Runner Ads mod. This is the latest version as of a few days ago and looks mint with its recognizable advertising brands. On the same note, recently there was a bit of a furore over Facebook’s plans to include advertising in VR for developers of VR titles to receive more exposure and funding for their Oculus projects. Well, we think (as our video proves), if done right, in-game advertising has its place and can look great, even when it’s boldly in your face. However, we can imagine adverts as you boot-up a game would get incredibly annoying, or when navigating the dashboard.