Song of Horror Review: Scary for the Right Reasons, Scary for the Wrong Reasons. I love horror games. I’ve been playing them for as long as I can remember. And, while they might not be as scary as they once were, I still find them just as charming as they’ve always been. To be fair, I can be a bit of a mindless consumer when it comes to horror games—it tends to stagnate as a genre from time to time, so I don’t mind taking what I can get. But I still very much appreciate ingenuity when I see it. And I could tell that there was some ingenuity going on with Song of Horror going on from the moment I first laid eyes upon it. And, I can happily say that there was! But there was something else that this game brought with it that I wasn’t expecting—and it was something that ultimately shaped how I had to approach this review. …More on that later, though.