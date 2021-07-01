Cancel
Chicago, IL

A Festival-Themed ‘Never Ending Summer’ Bar Crawl Is Coming To Chicago And It Looks Epic

By Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8Jow_0acssmjX00

Bar crawls are back and an awesome new monthly bar crawl series is coming to town!

There’s a dynamic social energy on a well-organized bar crawl that is hard to find with other events. Not only do they take you to a diverse and eclectic mix of establishments that you might not otherwise go to, but they also make it easy to meet new people and ensure the atmosphere is constantly buzzing.

Add to that the euphoric vibes of Chicago in summertime and the hysteria of life returning to normal and this August you’ve got a recipe for pure bliss in the shape of Chicago’s Never Ending Summer bar crawl .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357KTC_0acssmjX00

On August 28, Crawl Chicago’s Never Ending Summer bar crawl comes to Wrigleyville offering everybody and anybody the chance to keep the summer vibes alive and celebrate our great city returning to its former glory.

This summer festival-themed bar crawl provides friends, coworkers, and complete strangers with a 6-hour bar-hopping experience full of drinking, mingling, and perpetual partying with DJs performing live in the majority of bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQMju_0acssmjX00

Behind every great bar crawl is a meticulous team of party planners ensuring you’ll discover the best bars around without the stress of organizing anything or constantly rallying the troops. Most importantly though, they guarantee groups are on the same level, with constant entertainment, drinks deals, and activities.

Live music and a carefully selected array of incredible watering holes guarantee this will be a bar crawl to remember.

Tickets are now on sale. Grab them while they last!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gCwW_0acssmjX00

Every ticket to the Never Ending Summer bar crawl includes 2 drinks, special drink deals throughout the day, and a whole load of bar crawl swag!

Limited tickets are on sale for this epic end-of-summer celebration!

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/
