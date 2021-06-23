Game demo - Download
This is a demo version of Kenshi, a postapocaliptyc RPG by Lo-Fi Games. A free-roaming squad based RPG. Focusing on open-ended gameplay features rather than a linear story. Be a trader, a thief, a rebel, a mercenary, a business owner, a doctor, a bandit... the list goes on. Aid or oppose the various factions in the world while striving for the strength and wealth necessary to simply survive in the harsh desert. Purchase and upgrade your own buildings to use as safe fortified havens when things go bad, or use them to start up a business. Train your men up from puny victims to master warriors. Carry your wounded squad mates to safety and get them all home alive.www.gamepressure.com