Rise & Fall: Civilizations at War is the latest work of programmers and designers from Stainless Steel Studios, famous players even with Empire Earth and Empires: Dawn of the Modern World. At first glance, the game resembles Rome: Total War is the Praetorian guard, but much closer to the Age of Empires. On the screen we can visualize huge armies fighting on vast battlefields and the siege of well on fortresses and cities. On virtual strategists waiting four army then powers (Rome, Greece, Persia, and Egypt), which can include command. In addition, there are also soldiers of Babylon, Rev. John Gaul, Assyria and Carthage, but these Nations unfortunately are not playable.