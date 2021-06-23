Astronomers discover new dwarf planet or strange comet on eccentric orbit around the Sun
Celestial objects like comets are often discovered on their way out of the main part of the Solar System and back to its outer reaches. But a new discovery has astronomers excited: we’ve found a massive new object as it's on its way from the far, far outer solar system. Within the next decade, it could come to just a hair short of Saturn’s orbit before returning to the edge of our Solar System.www.inverse.com