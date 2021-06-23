Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Carbon Offsets: The Big Lie

technologynetworks.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Detzler is a degreed chemist and 45-year veteran in the automotive industry, Mr. Detzler offers a unique insider’s view, that challenges his industry and us to get serious in our fight against Climate Change. In his his talk, Mr. Detzler points to the increasing popularity of Carbon Offsets as just another example of an ineffective policy that allows us to continue polluting. Mr. Detzler argues that only real solution is to rid ourselves of our addiction to fossil fuels. David Detzler is a degreed chemist with 45-years of experience in the automotive industry. He attended Michigan State University as a National Merit Scholar and at the age of 20 was invited to take the rare step of conducting research along-side doctoral students and was recognized for his senior thesis identifying the dangers of the chemical 2-4-dichlorophenoxyacetic, what the world would later come to know as “Agent Orange”

www.technologynetworks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Lie#Climate Change#Chrysler Automotive#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentComplex

Drake Partners With Climate-Conscious Startup to Reduce and Offset His Carbon Footprint

Drake is aiming to both reduce and offset his carbon footprint, and he’s enlisting the help of a “financial firm with a conscience” to help him achieve this. On Wednesday, Aspiration—self-billed as the global leader in “sustainability as a service” products—announced a partnership with Drake that will see the firm calculating the carbon footprint of the Certified Lover Boy artist’s travel and other events (i.e. tours) and using that figure to offset the impact as part of its reforestation program.
Environmentaithority.com

Gemini Offsets Bitcoin Carbon Emissions, Launches Gemini Green

Gemini, a crypto platform, announced Gemini Green, a long-term initiative to incorporate climate conscious practices into its business. The company is collaborating with Climate Vault, a non-profit founded at the University of Chicago, by making contributions to purchase carbon permits for nearly 350,000 metric tons of carbon as a significant first step on its path to offset its usage of the Bitcoin Network and help decarbonize Bitcoin. More specifically, these carbon permits offset the non-renewable energy consumed by miners on the Bitcoin Network to secure the bitcoin that Gemini custodies.
Agriculturelwvbae.org

Climate Workshop at LWVC Convention

The LWVC Natural Resources Task Force gave the Workshop on the following topics:. The speakers: Diz Swift, April Oquenda, Eric Arens, Mary O’Kicki, Candace Hyde-Wang, Gloria Chun Hoo, and Kathy Berlin. Diz Swift began by saying that there are 300 members in 60 Local LWVs in California now and 1200...
Energy Industrytechnologynetworks.com

Converting Carbon Dioxide Into Valuable Fuel

Researchers today are looking for ways to convert CO2, which is rapidly accumulating in the atmosphere, into other valuable organic products. Now, scientists from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have proposed a reaction for the highly selective production of 1-butanol, a valuable alternative fuel, by electrochemical reduction using copper phosphide electrodes. Their findings offer a new insight on the use of Cu-based electrocatalysts for the electroreduction of CO2.
Ithaca, NYNewswise

$10M Grant Funds Study of Dairy’s Carbon Footprint

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – A new $10 million grant aims to help the U.S. dairy industry become at least carbon neutral while supporting farmer livelihoods – providing important insight for New York state, which ranks fourth in milk production nationwide. Quirine Ketterings, professor of animal science in the College...
CarsPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

What Are The Differences in Automotive Refrigerant?

CHARLOTTE – Want to know the basics about your car’s refrigerant? Look no further!. There are three main types of refrigerant that have been used in automobiles: Dichlorodifluoromethane (R-12,) 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane (R-134a) and 2,3,3,3-Tetrafluoropropene (R-1234yf.) R-12 has roots going back as far as the 1930s, when General Motors and DuPont worked...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Reforesting Europe would increase rainfall - new research

"Plant more trees" is often the first idea that comes to mind when we think about how to prevent further climate change or at least adapt to its impacts. There are good reasons for this. Multiple studies have shown that as well as trees being a fantastic way to store carbon dioxide, they offer other benefits, such as a cooling effect in cities, the ability to reduce flood risk and boost biodiversity, among other things.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Balancing Plant Growth and Resilience

In an international research project, a research group at the Gregor Mendel Institute in Vienna has investigated how plants react to rising temperatures in terms of the two strategies essential for their survival: “growth” and “warding off disease”. Their studies show that heat triggers a broad immune response and stops growth. Awareness of these regulatory mechanisms is becoming increasingly important in the face of climate change.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Sixty years of climate change warnings: the signs that were missed (and ignored)

In August 1974, the CIA produced a study on “climatological research as it pertains to intelligence problems”. The diagnosis was dramatic. It warned of the emergence of a new era of weird weather, leading to political unrest and mass migration (which, in turn, would cause more unrest). The new era the agency imagined wasn’t necessarily one of hotter temperatures; the CIA had heard from scientists warning of global cooling as well as warming. But the direction in which the thermometer was travelling wasn’t their immediate concern; it was the political impact. They knew that the so-called “little ice age”, a series of cold snaps between, roughly, 1350 and 1850, had brought not only drought and famine, but also war – and so could these new climatic changes.
EnvironmentNature.com

Climate disruptions are already here

Climate change impacts the production of electricity including power generated from nuclear facilities. New research published in Nature Energy reports an increase in climate-related outages over the past few decades and projects the annual energy loss for the global fleet of nuclear generators decades into the future. A paper recently...
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Energy IndustryAugusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Are we seeing a backlash against rooftop solar?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dear EarthTalk: Has there been any backlash against the installation of rooftop solar panels or the development of big solar farms across the U.S.?. – B. Jackson, Longmeadow, MA. Incentives like the Solar Investment Tax Credit and increased affordability in the cost...
Energy Industrywiartonecho.com

Westario, Bruce Power to team up on carbon offset initiatives

Westario Power Inc. and Bruce Power have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore projects focused on removing and offsetting carbon emissions. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The initiatives to be looked at by the two companies include potential incentives to encourage...
Agriculturesciencecodex.com

Global BECCS potential is largely constrained by sustainable irrigation

A new collaborative research led by researchers from the National Institute for Environmental Studies, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Ritsumeikan University, and Kyoto University found that although unlimited irrigation could increase global BECCS potential (via the increase of bioenergy production) by 60-71% by the end of this century, sustainably constrained irrigation would increase it by only 5-6%. The study has been published in Nature Sustainability on July 5.
ChemistryEurekAlert

From waste to wealth: Converting CO2 into butanol using phosphorous-rich copper cathodes

GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) Human activities like the burning of coal and fossil fuels have caused CO2 to accumulate in the atmosphere, which has significantly affected the Earth's climate. As a result, several scientists are looking for ways to convert CO2 into other valuable organic products, such as 1-butanol, which has shown promise as an alternative fuel for vehicles. This could help reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Rapid, efficient sample preparation for MS-based proteomics applications

Sample preparation methods for MS-based proteomics applications are not standardized with many requiring long hours to process samples and potentially resulting in low peptide yield, poor digestion efficiency, and low reproducibility. The new Thermo Scientific™ EasyPep™ sample preparation kits, provide an easy to use, out of the box solution with an optimized workflow that significantly reduces hands-on time for total sample processing time (under 4 hours) from intact cells to cleaned-up peptides. Available in multiple formats to support wide range of input amounts, these kits are ideal for sample preparation from cells, tissues, serum, and plasma for a wide range of applications including label-free quantification, targeted assays, and are compatible with downstream applications such as high-pH reversed phase fractionation, phosphopeptide enrichment and TMT™ reagent labeling.
Economywashingtonexec.com

Stephen Ambrose Joins SAIC as Chief Climate Scientist

Technology integrator Science Applications International Corp. has appointed Stephen Ambrose to the newly created role of chief climate scientist. Ambrose will lead SAIC’s climate program to provide government and industry customers solutions to address some of the most challenging problems facing society. Ambrose brings more than 40 years of experience...
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

TripleTOF® 6600 LC-MS/ MS System with ZipChip

There are many challenges when analysing charge variants of biotherapeutics, especially when traditional chromatography approaches require method development for each molecule. While capillary zone electrophoresis (CZE) is a gold standard method for rapid charge variant analysis, it can still be difficult to determine the identity of the separated species. In short, it is challenging to deploy a platform that both provides charge variant identification and is suitable for a release assay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy