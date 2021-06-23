Carbon Offsets: The Big Lie

David Detzler is a degreed chemist and 45-year veteran in the automotive industry, Mr. Detzler offers a unique insider’s view, that challenges his industry and us to get serious in our fight against Climate Change. In his his talk, Mr. Detzler points to the increasing popularity of Carbon Offsets as just another example of an ineffective policy that allows us to continue polluting. Mr. Detzler argues that only real solution is to rid ourselves of our addiction to fossil fuels. David Detzler is a degreed chemist with 45-years of experience in the automotive industry. He attended Michigan State University as a National Merit Scholar and at the age of 20 was invited to take the rare step of conducting research along-side doctoral students and was recognized for his senior thesis identifying the dangers of the chemical 2-4-dichlorophenoxyacetic, what the world would later come to know as “Agent Orange”