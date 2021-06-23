Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hong Kong’s New Film Censorship May Force Hollywood “to Make Difficult Decisions”

By Tatiana Siegel, Patrick Brzeski
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In early June, UTA began shopping a redhot documentary project based on Chris Fenton’s 2020 book Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business, with Oscar winner Alex Gibney producing and Emmy nominee Gabe Polsky writing and directing. But instead of the film being greeted by a bidding war, sales agents faced closed doors. Sources say the major players in the doc space, including Netflix and HBO, declined even to see the project pitch, which touts “a character-driven essay film exploring how the United States and Western countries helped to build an ultra-powerful rival with an increasingly totalitarian agenda.”

www.hollywoodreporter.com
Community Policy
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joshua Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#New Film Censorship#Uta#Redhot#Nba#American Business#Hbo#Superpower#Chinese#The Apple Daily#Keyboard Frontline#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
ChinaGwinnett Daily Post

Hong Kong's first trial under new national security law begins without a jury

Hong Kong on Wednesday began the trial for the first person charged under its controversial national security law, which has transformed the city's political landscape since it was imposed by Beijing last year. Tong Ying-kit, 24, pleaded not guilty to two charges of inciting secession and terrorism activities after allegedly...
ChinaVoice of America

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper May Stop Publication This Week

The parent company of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will decide this week whether to shut down the publication. The newspaper’s apparent imminent closure comes just days after authorities froze $2.3 million of its assets last week, shortly after more than 500 police officers raided Apple Daily’s offices and arrested its chief editor, Ryan Law, and four other executives with the newspaper and Next Digital.
EconomyPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper says it may shut down

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s embattled pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily reported Monday that its board of directors has asked authorities to unfreeze some assets so it can pay salaries and avoid labor violations, and that the board will meet again on Friday to decide if the newspaper will cease operations.
EconomyBoston Globe

In the new Hong Kong, booksellers walk a fine line

HONG KONG — When Hong Kong public libraries pulled books about dissent from circulation last month, Pong Yat Ming made an offer to his customers: They could read some of the same books, free, at his store. Pong, 47, founded the shop, Book Punch, in 2020, after Beijing imposed a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The symbolism of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

Jimmy Lai fled mainland China more than 60 years ago, smuggling himself into Hong Kong on a fishing boat at age 12 to escape the chaos of the Communist Party. This week, Beijing finally caught up with him, after a law it had imposed on Hong Kong last year was used to take down his pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper could be ‘forced to shut’ by weekend

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily says it may be “forced to shut” by the weekend following a clampdown by authorities in the Chinese administered region. The newspaper has come under fire from the authorities over their critical coverage of Beijing, with charges slapped on editors and the owners of the company. The newsroom has been raided and assets frozen under a controversial national security law imposed last year. The case has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedom in one of the largest international financial centres, where several international media houses have their offices. On Monday,...
Law Enforcementglobalvoices.org

Security police interventions force closure of Apple Daily, Hong Kong's 26-year-old pro-democracy news outlet

The 26-year-old pro-democracy news outlet Apple Daily announced it will cease publication of both its print and digital editions this week. The print team will shutter its operations on June 23 and publish its last edition on June 24, while the digital team will cease operation by Saturday, June 26. The decision to shutter the print edition follows the arrest of its editorial opinion writer, Yang Qing Qi, by Hong Kong security police on June 23.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Reason.com

Hong Kong's Free Press Is Dying

When Hong Kong's national security law was passed in June 2020, the law's many critics warned it would have a chilling effect that would lead to the death of free speech, the suppression of a free press, and the censorship of people deemed disloyal by the state. These fears have been sadly vindicated with a newsroom raid last week that ended with the arrest of some of Hong Kong's top journalists and one of the last bastions of pro-democracy thought shuttering its doors permanently.
ChinaPosted by
Fortune

Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper may be forced to suspend operations after government crackdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Hong Kong pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily said Monday that it may be forced to shut down by Saturday, according to the Hong Kong Free Press, a local online news service. The government’s latest moves against Apple Daily have left the newspaper without funds to pay staff and vendors, making it the most high-profile victim yet of Beijing's tightening grip on the city's once free-wheeling press.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

New US Trailer for Adorable Guide Dog Film 'Little Q' from Hong Kong

"Little Q has given me so much more than I deserved." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for the adorable Chinese / Hong Hong drama titled Little Q, from filmmaker / film editor Law Wing-Cheong. Adapted from the Japanese novel Goodbye, Khoru, following a guide dog and his conflicted master. A story about the life of the dog Quill (nickname Little Q): the interaction between Little Q and the puppy raisers, the guide dog trainer, and the newly blind dessert chef Lee Po Ting, played by Simon Yam – how he earns the trust of Po Ting and makes Po Ting take a new lease of life. This also stars Gigi Leung, Him Law, Charlie Yeung, Shanshan Yuan, Angela Yeun, Frankie Lam, & Roger Kwok Chun On. This same story was made into the Japanese film Quill in 2004, but has been updated as a HK film now. Reviews say it "shies away from the [source] material's tear-jerking potential, and instead offers a warm and gentle look at how humans and their canine friends treasure each others' company." I love dogs and just have to see this.
AdvocacyWashington Post

Letters from Hong Kong’s jails

At the height of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, activist Ventus Lau — just 25 then — put his name down as the organizer of multiple demonstrations, aware that he would take the fall if violence broke out. Now behind bars, Lau wonders where his bravery came from. “I am actually...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Chinese Propaganda Film '1921' Set to Release in U.S. and U.K.

Big-budget mainland Chinese propaganda film “1921” is set for distribution across a raft of English-speaking countries, including the U.S. and U.K. The film enjoyed a wide general release in mainland China from Thursday as part of the ongoing celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. It is primarily backed by Tencent Pictures and is co-directed by Huang Jianxin and Zheng Dasheng.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slump nearly 59% in May

(Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong more than halved in May from the previous month, when they touched the highest level in nearly three years, as demand for the precious metal faltered amid fresh coronavirus-led restrictions. Net imports stood at 21.78 tonnes in May compared with 52.82...
U.K.The Independent

Emotional Hong Kong citizens leave for the UK on anniversary of new security law

Hong Kong citizens bade emotional farewells to their families as they left the city to start a new life in Britain. The scenes, captured at Hong Kong’s international airport on Wednesday, came one year after China imposed a strict national security law in the city, which broadly bans acts of secession, subversion and foreign collusion.
ChinaWashington Post

Hong Kong’s repressive, rigged system

Regarding the June 30 editorial “Imprisoning words”:. In recent months, Hong Kong government officials have suppressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, arrested dozens of pro-democracy figures, jailed businessman Jimmy Lai and frozen his assets, rounded up Apple Daily journalists and executives and silenced its presses, expelled four pro-democracy lawmakers from the Legislative Council, packed the court that oversees national security cases with pro-Beijing judges, and imposed authoritarian rule. It seems the regime deems all pro-democracy activists and activities to be subversive, collusive, conspiratorial and hostile.