Fix Error Code 30038-28 when updating Office

The most commonly used applications on Windows 10 have the names of almost all Office apps right on top. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the others form the Microsoft Office Suite, and they cater to a wide range of uses of its consumers. If you are someone who uses one (or more) of these Office applications, especially for professional purposes, you would find yourself uploading your work on your OneDrive server fairly often. But you may, sometimes, encounter an error that states that your upload was unable to go through; ‘Upload Blocked‘, or ‘Sign in to save this file‘ are the kind of error messages that show up. Such matters may require expediency, so today we will show you how you can counter the Upload on OneDrive blocked Error in Windows 10.