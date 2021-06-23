Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Fix Error Code 30038-28 when updating Office

The Windows Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may encounter an Error coded 30038-28 while trying to install or update your Microsoft Office package. This issue has been found in both Windows and Mac OS devices and is generally borne out of unstable internet connections, or other related factors. Today, we will be walking you through all the solutions you can implement to repair this error on your PC.

www.thewindowsclub.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Microsoft Office Suite#Mac Os#Delete Temporary Files#Vpn#Reset Microsoft Office#The Control Panel#Programs#Microsoft Office Repair#Select Quick Repair#Ms Office#Application
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarevmware.com

Re: Installbuilder error when opening Excel file

Unknown error while running open "~\Documents\QI Macros Test Data\QIMacros-Tutorial.xlsx" after I install my Excel Addin. This is what I took from 8. Actions: the open command can be also used to open regular files, which will launch the associated application:. open. "~\Documents\QI Macros Test Data\QIMacros-Tutorial.xlsx" I installed the file earlier...
Cell Phoneshackernoon.com

Error 4013: How to Fix it on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Error 4013 can occur on any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, or iPod, while connected with a Mac or PC. This error does not let you continue to update or restore your device. In some cases, it can turn your device into a soft brick or put it under an infinite restart loop.
Softwaregamerevolution.com

How to fix Samsung ‘Google Keeps Stopping’ error

The pesky Samsung “Google Keeps Stopping” error is impacting many users. It’s causing constant interruptions on phones, tablets, and other devices, getting in the way of users enjoying work and play. Galaxy phone and tablet users will see the error message appear before it is force closed. Here’s how to fix the Google Keeps Stopping Samsung error.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix iCloud Error 0x8007017B on Windows 10

Since you are reading this article, I am assuming that you may have encountered an error 0x8007017B of iCloud on your Windows 10 computer. This error usually happens when one tries to send photos, music, etc from their iCloud Drive to OneDrive or any folder on their computer. In this post, we are going to fix iCloud Error 0x8007017B on Windows 10 with the help of some simple solutions.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix OneDrive Error Code 0x8007016a

When using OneDrive, if you receive Error Code 0x8007016a, then it’s because of Files on Demand settings. In this post, we will suggest ways that will help you resolve the problem. Before we go ahead, make sure the PC is updated. You can check by clicking on Check for update...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Fix Error Code 0xc00000e9 in Windows 10

Long-time Windows users are aware that most Windows errors occur once you've booted the computer. But, some errors may appear during the boot process and after logging in as well. The "an unexpected I/O error has occurred (0xc00000e9)" is one such error. As its name implies, the error is usually...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix error code 0xc1420121, Couldn’t install Windows 10 Feature Update

This article lists the possible solutions to fix the error code 0xc1420121, We couldn’t install this Windows 10 feature update. One cause of this error is system file corruption. Some users have also stated that they started experiencing this error on their system after installing the Macrium Reflect software. We...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix Twitch 3000 Media resource decoding error

One of the most common errors on Twitch is error 3000. For many users, this error is quite annoying because, at times, it usually comes with a black screen and issues with decoding media. As a result, you will not have the ability to playback videos on the platform. Twitch...
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to fix Windows 10 Update Error 0x800f0801

Error 0x800f0801 when you check for updates on your Windows 10 computer. This error is CBS_E_NOT_APPLICABLE which means either of two things, the update can not be installed on this computer or the system can’t process the update. In this article, we are going to fix Windows 10 Update Error 0x800f0801 with the help of some simple solutions.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to fix the Hazelnutbeard error in Sea of Thieves

Like all video games that require you to be online to play, Sea of Thieves comes with some error codes when it is not working correctly. In the case of this game, the error codes come in the form of different beards. If you are playing Sea of Thieves on either Xbox or Windows 10, you may have encountered the Hazelnutbeard error code. Here is what you can do about it.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to fix PC error 1962 in Lenovo computers

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: April 2019. The PC error 1962 comes with the message No Operating System...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to fix the Activation context generation failed error

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Many Windows 10 users complained that they encounter the error Activation context generation failed...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

HTTPSending HTTP Error Codes With Golang and Gin Gonic

Go is a very popular language for good reason. It is a simple language with performance as good as a low-level language like C++. Acceptance of Golang in web development is booming at a high rate. The Gin web framework uses a custom version of HttpRouter, that navigates through your...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Fix the "This PC Can't Run Windows 11 Error"

Microsoft has officially announced Windows 11. Although the public release is touted for later this year, Microsoft's PC Health Check app allows Windows 10 users to check if their PC meets the minimum system requirements to install Windows 11. Unfortunately, running the PC Health Check app shows returns the This...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Error 0x80073D26 or 0x00000001 when you install, update, launch a game in Windows 10

Since you are here, I am assuming that you are seeing Error 0x80073D26 or 0x00000001 when you install, update, launch a game in Windows 10. Many Windows users have reported that when they try to install, update, or start an Xbox Game Pass game on their System they get redirected to Microsoft Store. And when they try to update or install the Gaming Service, all they see is the following error message.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to fix the PowerPoint can’t save file error

Here is a guide for you to fix PowerPoint can’t save file error on Windows 10. Multiple users have experienced an error that prevents them from saving a presentation in PowerPoint. There can be various causes due to which this error arises. One of the primary reasons can be that the file is corrupted or some content in the slides needs to be reviewed and fixed. Other reasons that may cause this error can be some bug in the Office application, the filename is in use, etc. The error messages you see could be:
Video Gameswindowsreport.com

How to fix FFXIV error 2002 [Lobby server connection error]

Final Fantasy XIV is an award-winning MMORPG set within the Final Fantasy universe. We will discuss several troubleshooting steps towards fixing the The lobby server connection has encountered an error Error 2002. Even though this error is more common than you would expect, users have encountered it not matter what...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix OneDrive Upload blocked, Sign in to save this file or Save a copy error

The most commonly used applications on Windows 10 have the names of almost all Office apps right on top. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the others form the Microsoft Office Suite, and they cater to a wide range of uses of its consumers. If you are someone who uses one (or more) of these Office applications, especially for professional purposes, you would find yourself uploading your work on your OneDrive server fairly often. But you may, sometimes, encounter an error that states that your upload was unable to go through; ‘Upload Blocked‘, or ‘Sign in to save this file‘ are the kind of error messages that show up. Such matters may require expediency, so today we will show you how you can counter the Upload on OneDrive blocked Error in Windows 10.
Computersarxiv.org

Computing with spin qubits at the surface code error threshold

Xiao Xue, Maximilian Russ, Nodar Samkharadze, Brennan Undseth, Amir Sammak, Giordano Scappucci, Lieven M. K. Vandersypen. High-fidelity control of quantum bits is paramount for the reliable execution of quantum algorithms and for achieving fault-tolerance, the ability to correct errors faster than they occur. The central requirement for fault-tolerance is expressed in terms of an error threshold. Whereas the actual threshold depends on many details, a common target is the ~1% error threshold of the well-known surface code. Reaching two-qubit gate fidelities above 99% has been a long-standing major goal for semiconductor spin qubits. These qubits are well positioned for scaling as they can leverage advanced semiconductor technology. Here we report a spin-based quantum processor in silicon with single- and two-qubit gate fidelities all above 99.5%, extracted from gate set tomography. The average single-qubit gate fidelities remain above 99% when including crosstalk and idling errors on the neighboring qubit. Utilizing this high-fidelity gate set, we execute the demanding task of calculating molecular ground state energies using a variational quantum eigensolver algorithm. Now that the 99% barrier for the two-qubit gate fidelity has been surpassed, semiconductor qubits have gained credibility as a leading platform, not only for scaling but also for high-fidelity control.