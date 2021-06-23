History column: From the blacksmith to the hardware store; the winding history of hardware

Today, as I pick up some nails for the restoration of the Becker County Museum’s little cabin at the fairgrounds, I ponder the path of hardware over the years. These days, people can head out to many places around here to get the hardware they need, like Beug’s Ace, L & M, Macs, Stenerson Bros., Menards, Hardware Hank, Fastenal and even Walmart. There are even more places to go for auto-related and other specialty parts.