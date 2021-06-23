Cancel
Ross Halfin to release Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White photo book

By Metal Hammer
loudersound.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary rock photographer Ross Halfin is releasing a new Metallica photo book, Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White on October 19 via Reel Art Press. The book is an official collaboration with Metallica, and will feature classic and previously unpublished photographs of the quartet taken during the recording sessions for their self-titled fifth album, and its accompanying mammoth world tour. The book will include words from band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, and former bassist Jason Newsted.

