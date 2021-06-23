Cancel
Myanmar trial of Australian advisor to Suu Kyi still not set

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK — The case of an Australian economist and advisor to Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi who like her was arrested when the military seized power in February remained in legal limbo Wednesday as a court considered where he should be tried. Su Kyi, her advisor Sean Turnell...

