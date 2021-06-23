Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to translate Google Docs documents into any language

The Windows Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you often get documents in a foreign language, and you want to convert them into your native language, Google Docs is a reliable solution you can opt for. It is possible to translate Google Docs documents within moments without installing an extension or add-on. There are mainly two methods – using the in-built language translator and using Google Translate.

www.thewindowsclub.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Translate#Translator#Language#Google Drive Google Docs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Internet
News Break
Software
Related
InternetThe Windows Club

How to add Handwritten Signature in Google Docs

There could be times when you might want to add a handwritten signature in Google Docs instead of just displaying your name. At such a moment, you can check out these methods to insert a written signature in Google Docs without using a “Handwritten” font. There are multiple methods, and you can use any of them without any problem.
Computersarxiv.org

DeltaLM: Encoder-Decoder Pre-training for Language Generation and Translation by Augmenting Pretrained Multilingual Encoders

Shuming Ma, Li Dong, Shaohan Huang, Dongdong Zhang, Alexandre Muzio, Saksham Singhal, Hany Hassan Awadalla, Xia Song, Furu Wei. While pretrained encoders have achieved success in various natural language understanding (NLU) tasks, there is a gap between these pretrained encoders and natural language generation (NLG). NLG tasks are often based on the encoder-decoder framework, where the pretrained encoders can only benefit part of it. To reduce this gap, we introduce DeltaLM, a pretrained multilingual encoder-decoder model that regards the decoder as the task layer of off-the-shelf pretrained encoders. Specifically, we augment the pretrained multilingual encoder with a decoder and pre-train it in a self-supervised way. To take advantage of both the large-scale monolingual data and bilingual data, we adopt the span corruption and translation span corruption as the pre-training tasks. Experiments show that DeltaLM outperforms various strong baselines on both natural language generation and translation tasks, including machine translation, abstractive text summarization, data-to-text, and question generation.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Delete a Google Chrome Profile

Google Chrome gives users the option to create and save multiple Google Accounts. A user can easily switch between various profiles while browsing. It is pretty simple to add a Chrome profile to Google at any time, and it's just as easy to edit or remove it. Why Use Multiple...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Convert a PDF File to Text Document on Linux

Unlike a text file, you can't edit a PDF directly. There are multiple ways to generate PDF files using text. But what if you want to go the other way round and convert PDFs to text files?. Luckily, Linux allows you to easily modify these files from the terminal. This...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Insert a Word Document into OneNote notes

This tutorial shows you the steps to insert a Microsoft Word document into OneNote notes. In OneNote, you get a dedicated Insert feature using which you can add a file attachment, insert file content, and insert a spreadsheet file. Using this feature, you can also add a Word document into OneNote.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Sort in Google Sheets

When reviewing or analyzing a spreadsheet, one thing that you might need to do is sort your data. Fortunately, you can easily sort an entire sheet or a range of cells alphabetically, numerically, or by color in Google Sheets. Table of Contents. Sort an Entire Sheet by a Column. One...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Create a Google Form

Any business or project could use a handy survey or quiz, which you can easily make with Google Forms. All you need to do is decide what the digital document is about and then compose it in a few steps. Here’s a detailed guide on how to create a Google...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

How to change language settings in Windows 11

Modifying settings on your Windows 11 device is quite a simple task. For example, you can easily change the language. There are two ways in which you can achieve your goal on the new operating system. Note that you can select or install a new language by using the Windows...
downtownmagazinenyc.com

How Conversation Groups Can Boost Language Skills

Say you’re learning a language on a budget. You don’t have wads of money and a world of time to throw at a school, investing in what could be years of lessons. With language-learning apps, textbooks, podcasts, and online tutorials at our disposal, we’ve never been at greater liberty to explore new languages for free. Yet for anyone serious about achieving fluency, the time will come sooner or later to seek out others to practice with. Who better to practice with than a native speaker trained as a foreign language tutor?
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Lock an Image’s Position in Google Docs

Laying out a document with both text and images can sometimes be a challenge. To make this task a bit easier, you can lock an image into a fixed position in Google Docs. You can choose a spot for the image, adjust it relative to the top left of the page, or pick a quick layout. So when you add, delete, or move text, the image will stay exactly where you want it.
Mental Healthwnpr.org

Translation Please! Understanding Digital Body Language

You’ve been working late and you just finished a big report that you sent off to your boss. And you received a one word reply back - "Thanks (period)." How does that make you feel?. More and more of our communication takes place online - but our online language is...
Internetaddictivetips.com

How to schedule a Google Meet meeting

Google Meet, like other online meeting tools has a scheduling feature. It allows you to create a link for a meeting that will be held in the future. The feature is available to all users, regardless if they use Google Meet for free or have a license, or if they sign in to a Google account or use it without an account.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Zoom acquires Kites for its AI language translation tech

Kites will be integrated into Zoom’s engineering team in an effort to improve real-time machine translation during calls. Zoom is acquiring German AI start-up Kites to improve its language translation functions. Kites, or Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions, specialises in machine translation solutions. It was founded in 2015 by Dr Alex...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Change the Language in Google Assistant on Android

Google’s voice-powered digital assistant, Google Assistant, supports several different languages besides English. Support for more languages means people from different places can interact with Google Assistant in the language they’re most comfortable with. In this article, we'll show you how to change the language of Google Assistant. Supported Google Assistant...
Softwaregitconnected.com

How to make a multi-language application in C

Typically, when you start developing a new app, its interface is in a specific language, perhaps English, if you want to reach an international audience. By translating your app into other human languages, you can increase the number of people who can install, use, and recommend it. A few weeks...
Computersarxiv.org

Neural Machine Translation for Low-Resource Languages: A Survey

Surangika Ranathunga, En-Shiun Annie Lee, Marjana Prifti Skenduli, Ravi Shekhar, Mehreen Alam, Rishemjit Kaur. Neural Machine Translation (NMT) has seen a tremendous spurt of growth in less than ten years, and has already entered a mature phase. While considered as the most widely used solution for Machine Translation, its performance on low-resource language pairs still remains sub-optimal compared to the high-resource counterparts, due to the unavailability of large parallel corpora. Therefore, the implementation of NMT techniques for low-resource language pairs has been receiving the spotlight in the recent NMT research arena, thus leading to a substantial amount of research reported on this topic. This paper presents a detailed survey of research advancements in low-resource language NMT (LRL-NMT), along with a quantitative analysis aimed at identifying the most popular solutions. Based on our findings from reviewing previous work, this survey paper provides a set of guidelines to select the possible NMT technique for a given LRL data setting. It also presents a holistic view of the LRL-NMT research landscape and provides a list of recommendations to further enhance the research efforts on LRL-NMT.
SoftwareGizmodo

How to Recover Any Version of a File

The days of pressing the wrong key and losing a whole week’s worth of work should be long gone now. Today’s cloud-based apps keep duplicate copies of everything, saving you the hassle of manual backups. These programs also have detailed version histories, so you can quickly roll back to a different version of a file from an hour, a week, or a month ago.