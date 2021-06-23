How to translate Google Docs documents into any language

Surangika Ranathunga, En-Shiun Annie Lee, Marjana Prifti Skenduli, Ravi Shekhar, Mehreen Alam, Rishemjit Kaur. Neural Machine Translation (NMT) has seen a tremendous spurt of growth in less than ten years, and has already entered a mature phase. While considered as the most widely used solution for Machine Translation, its performance on low-resource language pairs still remains sub-optimal compared to the high-resource counterparts, due to the unavailability of large parallel corpora. Therefore, the implementation of NMT techniques for low-resource language pairs has been receiving the spotlight in the recent NMT research arena, thus leading to a substantial amount of research reported on this topic. This paper presents a detailed survey of research advancements in low-resource language NMT (LRL-NMT), along with a quantitative analysis aimed at identifying the most popular solutions. Based on our findings from reviewing previous work, this survey paper provides a set of guidelines to select the possible NMT technique for a given LRL data setting. It also presents a holistic view of the LRL-NMT research landscape and provides a list of recommendations to further enhance the research efforts on LRL-NMT.