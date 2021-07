North Carolina Progressive metal act, Between the Buried and Me often abbreviated BTBAM, have offered up a new single, “Fix the Error.” The song is track four on the upcoming Colors II album. The sequel to 2007’s Colors will be released on August 20th via Sumerian records, and is accepting your cash now in the form of a pre-order. “Fix the Error” is unique in that it features multiple drummers on the one track. Mike Portnoy, Ex-Dream Theater drummer, Navene Koperweis, formerly of Animals as Leaders, and Ken Schalk formerly of Candiria all get to shred on this track.