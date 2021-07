NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Aaron Judge revealed that he called a players-only meeting earlier in the week in order to air out some thoughts. Judge became a leader in a hurry back in 2017 and has been central to the Yankees’ run since then, so with that core facing its greatest test yet in the dismal first half to a season in which they had championship aspirations, he felt like he had to say something. Given that the Wednesday collapse against the Angels happened after the Tuesday meeting, we can’t act like it was a cure-all, but hey — the big guy is trying.