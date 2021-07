Terry Fontenot didn’t make any splash signings; instead, he added low-priced veterans on short-term deals that could at the very least, add depth at their respective positions. Some may contribute more than others, but I won’t be including every free agent signing for the sake of time. There are players like TE Ryan Becker that are long shots to make the team or A.J. McCarron, who will only see the field if Matt Ryan goes down with an injury. I want to focus on the free-agent acquisitions who have an opportunity to compete for significant snaps entering training camp.