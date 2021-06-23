The Draft Lottery just another L for the Orlando Magic

Stop me if you’ve heard something similar before. Dispiriting basketball side plays through largely listless campaign, accumulating losses and short term pain in the hope that lottery positioning will eventually lead to long term gains. The team manages to churn out just enough putrid play to secure one of the three best sets of lottery odds, ensuring that a wave of optimism swells within the fanbase. However, the random drawing ultimately dashes those hopes, punishing but one member of this most woeful triumvirate by doling out the patented ‘X+1’ pick in what most experts agree is an X player draft.