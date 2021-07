The Mets (41-36) are back in The Big Apple as they travel to The Bronx for a holiday weekend showdown against the crosstown rival New York Yankees (41-39). Last year’s iteration of The Subway Series had a little bit of everything, including a Mets walk-off home run at Yankee Stadium, the Mets blowing a five-run lead in the final frame, two doubleheader sweeps (one apiece), and Pete Alonso’s dramatic walkoff two-run home run to lead off the tenth. With rain in the forecast for tonight and for tomorrow afternoon, things could once again get messy, and more doubleheaders aren’t entirely out of the question.