Orioles minor league recap 6/23: Another Adley Rutschman dinger
The two teams will play a scheduled doubleheader today. Double-A: New Hampshire (Blue Jays) Fisher Cats 10, Bowie Baysox 5. Let’s start with the good news. Adley Rutschman hit his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning. He’s now got 30 RBI in 41 games. I like both of these facts. The bad news is that the Baysox were already losing after Ofelky Peralta failed to get out of the first inning while giving up four runs. Four hits and three walks allowed in two-thirds of an inning pitched is, uh... well, that’s Ofelky.www.camdenchat.com