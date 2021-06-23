Orioles minor league recap 6/23: Another Adley Rutschman dinger

The Chicago Cubs continue to mine for talent in independent ball, having already landed quite a few signings the last few weeks, and now adding several more. Per the team’s official transaction wire, the Cubs have signed shortstop Edwin Figuera to a minor league deal, bringing him over from the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. There, the 23-year-old was hitting .355/.500/.516 over his first 12 games. A former Cardinals prospect, Figuera was in affiliated ball through 2019 (High-A), but must’ve been caught up in the cut down over the 2020 non-season. So he showed up for indy ball, and must have played well enough to get noticed by the Cubs. Add him to the lower-level shortstop depth in the organization.