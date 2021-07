The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though most of the world is slowly ditching the "new normal" in favor of the "old normal," there are many who are still concerned about contracting the coronavirus. Vaccinations are being rolled out more and more frequently, but there's still a chance that athletes, who are traveling from all over the world to participate in the Olympic games will be at risk of contracting COVID-19. So what happens if an athlete gets the virus?