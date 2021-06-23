Cancel
On board Columbus Yachts' 50-metre tri-deck superyacht K2

Cover picture for the articleCareful design has packed speed and comfort into the long, lean aesthetic of the new 50-metre Columbus K2, says Cecile Gauert. A couple of trends have influenced yacht design in the past few years – one consists of packing as much volume as possible on to a shorter hull, which results in a tall structure and capacious dimensions; the other takes the opposite direction, keeping the height low and lines long. K2, a 50-metre tri-deck built at Palumbo Shipyards in Ancona, Italy, with exterior design by Luca Dini, abides by the second school of thought: long lines, a low profile (generous headroom notwithstanding) and a volume just shy of 500GT.

