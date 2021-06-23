Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Ferretti motor yacht Evolution sold

boatinternational.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 24.4 metre Ferretti motor yacht Evolution, listed for sale by John Cohen at Merle Wood & Associates, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Tomasso Bilotta of Camper & Nicholsons. Built in GRP by Italian yard Ferreti to a design by Zuccon International Project, she was delivered in...

