Carmella claims WWE did not listen to her and brought in Reginald

By Mario Fernandes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE Superstar Carmella unhappy with Reginald pairing on SmackDown. WWE SmackDown Carmella claims she was against the pairing up with Reginald who was identified as the new sommelier of the returning star. It is also revealed that she had asked WWE for a bodyguard, but that plan changed into a...

www.mediareferee.com
