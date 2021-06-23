Carmella claims WWE did not listen to her and brought in Reginald

Carmella discussed winning the women’s Money in the Bank in 2017 while doing a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. “I was super excited. At that point in my career, I had never won a title and thought it was something that would solidify me as making history. Even though I wasn’t the one grabbing the briefcase and I knew that would be very controversial, but I thought even better that it’s controversial because people would be talking about it. It was trending on Twitter for a few days because people were so upset. To me, I loved the drama, I loved the controversy around it. Because of that, we ended up having it again a week later, and I was able to grab it myself that time. I remember just thinking, ‘I’m doing it. This is big. I’m doing something big.’ I had been waiting for that opportunity and really wanted to prove myself and prove myself on the microphone. I don’t know if I was necessarily going to win the second match. I knew the first one they were doing it in a controversial way, but I don’t think I was originally supposed to win it again. The SmackDown after winning, I cut a promo and I going out there and going, ‘This is my opportunity. Let me go out there and kill it.’ I came back through the curtain and Vince was so complimentary to me about my promo that night and was like, ‘Some of my top guys can’t even cut a promo like that.’ I was just so excited and it ended up winning it again. I think it really propelled my career.”