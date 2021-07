WWE has a boatload of stars potentially on their way back to television ahead of this year's SummerSlam, including John Cena, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Edge. And while fans have been crossing their fingers for Brock Lesnar to also return so the dream match with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley can finally happen, it doesn't look like that's a possibility. Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 and, while technically a free agent, was expected to return once WWE started touring again. However, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has repeatedly reported WWE isn't planning on bringing him back for the Aug. 21 event.