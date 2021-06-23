The U.S. Military Should Worry: China’s Navy Is Training for War in the South China Sea

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MANILA, Jun 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - - Seas have acquired unparalleled importance in modern times owing to their trade routes and rich resource base. The territorial claims of sovereignty over the various unclaimed and disputed regions are thus on the rise fueling further conflict, friction and chances of the potential outbreak of violence. The South China Sea and its island chains are experiencing rising escalation and tension first-hand. The situation as it is in the South China Sea is very alarming owing to the power imbalance in the region. This shifted axis of power is concerning for the smaller states in South East Asia and a major threat to their territorial sovereignty.