Viking sportfish yacht Bella Donna Di sold

boatinternational.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 28.42 metre Viking sportfish yacht Bella Donna Di, listed for sale by Dave Berard at HMY Yacht Sales, has been sold in-house with the buyer represented by Andrew Dean. Built in GRP by US yard Viking Yachts, she was delivered in 2016 as one of the yard’s Viking 92 enclosed bridge models. Her neat profile includes dual mezzanine decks, one in the cockpit and the second on the main aft deck. The second mezzanine, off the saloon area, offers both rear facing lounge seating and a table for al fresco dining. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite, two doubles to starboard and two twins to port, all with full en-suite shower facilities. Crew quarters are situated aft with access from the cockpit.

