Stanislaus County expands care team that targets highly distressed homeless people
Stanislaus County is updating a team that engages homeless people who cause disturbances or generate numerous calls to local agencies. Starting in August 2018, the CARE team has focused resources on some of the most troubled individuals in Modesto, who might be seen standing in a crosswalk yelling at motorists or are frequent visitors to hospital emergency departments and the psychiatric center on Claus Road.www.modbee.com