Stanislaus County, CA

Stanislaus County expands care team that targets highly distressed homeless people

By Ken Carlson
Modesto Bee
 11 days ago

Stanislaus County is updating a team that engages homeless people who cause disturbances or generate numerous calls to local agencies. Starting in August 2018, the CARE team has focused resources on some of the most troubled individuals in Modesto, who might be seen standing in a crosswalk yelling at motorists or are frequent visitors to hospital emergency departments and the psychiatric center on Claus Road.

www.modbee.com
#Homelessness#Homeless People#Health Care#Supportive Housing#Mental Health#Care#The Board Of Supervisors#Community Assessment#Social Security
