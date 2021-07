After being withdrawn for a few months, the ultra-fast 28.2 metre AB motor yacht Reveil is now back on the market, listed for sale by Sebastien Clave at Northrop & Johnson. Built in Kevlar composite by Italian yard AB Yachts to a design by Angelo Arnoboldi, Reveil was delivered in 2009 and refitted in 2016, and has always been privately used. RINA classed, accommodation is for ten guests in four luxurious cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, all with entertainment centres, television screens an en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for four crew aboard this yacht for sale.