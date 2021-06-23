The Royal Navy’s New Aircraft Carrier Is Massive and Armed with F-35s
The United Kingdom’s newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, is the largest warship ever constructed for the Royal Navy. The lead of the Queen Elizabeth-class of conventionally powered aircraft carriers, it is also the Royal Navy’s Fleet Flagship, the principal ship of the entire Royal Navy fleet. The carrier is named after the World War One-era Super-dreadnought of the same name, which is itself named after Queen Elizabeth I.www.19fortyfive.com