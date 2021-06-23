The Royal Navy’s New Aircraft Carrier Is Massive and Armed with F-35s

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has undertaken an ambitious modernization and expansion program that has included the construction of several aircraft carriers. In short order, China went from a nation that barely had a “green water” navy to one that now has two operational aircraft carriers – albeit one that is actually a Cold War Soviet-era refurbished warship – with a third under construction and a fourth in the early stages of development. It is that latter carrier that has been in the spotlight as reports suggest it could be nuclear-powered and potentially on a scale similar to the U.S. Navy’s supercarriers.