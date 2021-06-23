Cancel
Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer Drug Resistance Mechanisms Uncovered

Genetic Engineering News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding effective therapeutic targets for cancer has never been an easy undertaking. Cancer cells can quickly become resistant to treatments through adaptation, making them notoriously tricky to defeat and highly lethal. Yet now, a team of investigators, led by scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Cancer Center, have uncovered some of the underlying mechanisms that drive cancer drug resistance. While investigating the basis of “adaptive resistance” common to pancreatic cancer, the researchers discovered one of the backups to which these cells switch when confronted with cancer-killing drugs. Findings from the new study were published recently in PNAS through an article titled, “Oncogenic KRAS engages an RSK1/NF1 pathway to inhibit wild-type RAS signaling in pancreatic cancer.”

www.genengnews.com
CancerMedicalXpress

Study identifies biomarker that could help to diagnose pancreatic cancer

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London have identified a protein that could be used to aid in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Findings from the new study suggest that a protein called pentraxin 3 (PTX3) may be a specific diagnostic biomarker—or biological measure—for pancreatic cancer, with the ability to differentiate pancreatic cancer from other non-cancerous conditions of the pancreas.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Kidney Cancer Treatment

Kidney cancer rates have risen over the past few decades, but the number and effectiveness of new treatments have increased as well, leading to improved survival. About 76,000 people will be diagnosed with kidney cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) accounts for about 90% of these cases; clear cell carcinoma is the most common type of RCC.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel Demonstrates Preliminary Efficacy in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Relacorilant administered in combination with nab-paclitaxel elicited responses in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, leading to the halting of enrollment in the phase 2 RELIANT trial. Relacorilant (CORT125134), a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor, administered in combination with nab-paclitaxel elicited responses in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, leading...
CancerMedicalXpress

Genetic study of liver cancer reveals new drug target

Drugs targeting the gene MAGEA3 may help block the growth of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of primary liver cancer and one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in the country. That's one conclusion of a new study analyzing the genetics of HCC tumors published June 24th in the journal PLOS Genetics by Augusto Villanueva of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and colleagues.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This common drug may protect you from skin cancer

In a recent study published in Cancer Prevention Research, researchers found that an oral drug used to treat neuromuscular diseases could also help prevent a common form of skin cancer caused by damage from ultraviolet-B (UVB) radiation from the sun. The study is from the Ohio State University. One author...
CancerMedicalXpress

Platinum-chemotherapy can enhance the treatment resistance of ovarian cancer cells

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet have discovered how platinum chemotherapy can enhance the treatment resistance of ovarian cancer cells, by progressively changing the cancer cell-intrinsic adhesion signaling and cell-surrounding microenvironment. Platinum chemotherapy is standard treatment in ovarian cancers, but treatment resistance commonly develops. The extracellular matrix (ECM)-derived biochemical and mechanical cues...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New immunotherapy treatment for cancer patients is more effective and less dangerous

Cell toxicity during immunotherapy is a major limitation to cancer treatment, but researchers are now able to isolate harmful cell reactions with a renewed potential to offer treatment without side effects. Improving effectiveness whilst minimizing secondary effects of immunotherapy. Despite immunotherapy rapidly advancing the field of cancer treatment, inflammatory reactions...
CancerEurekAlert

The mRNA alphabet: Identification of a new mechanism to cancer metastasis

When cancers metastasize, cells from the primary tumor break away, travel through the blood or lymph system, and form new tumors in other body parts. Although metastasis are responsible for more than 90% of all cancer deaths, limited progress has been made in treating cancers that have spread. Besides DNA,...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers unravel new mechanism that enables cancer development

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have uncovered a new mechanism that activates specific genes, leading to the development of cancers. They showed that a mutation that fuses two unrelated genes can promote a process similar to that observed...
CancerMedicalXpress

Targeted drug found effective in thwarting pancreatic tumors

Pancreatic cancer is an aggressive disease in which malignant cells form in the tissues of the pancreas, a long and flat gland located behind the stomach that helps with digestion and blood sugar regulation. Because pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect early, it is associated with a low survival rate, accounting for just over 3% of all new cancer cases in the U.S., but leading to nearly 8% of all cancer deaths, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Cancerthekatynews.com

The Best Hospital for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

The number of gastrointestinal cancers increases every year. This group of diseases is quite aggressive and without effective treatment can be fatal. The most dangerous and aggressive among them are pancreatic tumors. That is why gastrointestinal cancers should be treated only by experienced doctors. Unfortunately, up-to-date methods of cancer diagnosis and treatment are not available in most countries today. For this reason, many patients prefer to undergo treatment abroad. The most demanded countries due to […]
CancerBusiness Insider

Corcept's Relacorilant fails To Show Substantial Benefit In Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) said that preliminary results from its phase 3 RELIANT trial of relacorilant combined with nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer suggested that the combination of the therapy is active in patients, but the apparent level of benefit does not justify its further study as a treatment for end-stage pancreatic cancer. Therefore the company has stopped patient enrollments in the trial.
CancerMedicalXpress

New drugs may kill and limit reproduction of bowel cancer cells

Drugs that are being trialed to treat leukemia could also be used to fight bowel cancer after a breakthrough by Hudson Institute of Medical Research scientists. In a world-first, researchers found that the drugs could potentially be used to fight bowel cancer, using Nobel Prize-winning genetic screening technology CRISPR. The...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Oleuropein reduces cisplatin resistance in ovarian cancer by targeting apoptotic pathway regulators.

Oleuropein reduces cisplatin resistance in ovarian cancer by targeting apoptotic pathway regulators. Somayeh Hashemi Sheikhshabani, Zeinab Amini-Farsani, Shima Rahmati, Ali Jazaeri, Marzieh Mohammadi-Samani, Samira Asgharzade. Article Affiliation:. Somayeh Hashemi Sheikhshabani. Abstract:. AIMS: Despite many attempts to treat ovarian cancer, 13,940 individuals perish annually due to this disease worldwide. Chemotherapy is...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Research Showed That InxMed FAK Inhibitor (IN10018) Overcomes Drug Resistance Of KRAS G12C Inhibitors And Synergizes With KRAS G12C Inhibitors In Treating Cancer

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InxMed ( Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("InxMed" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative, individualized medicines with international impact, announced today one study in collaboration with Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine made an online publication on Advanced Science titled "Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) Inhibition Synergizes with KRAS G12C Inhibitors in Treating Cancer through the Regulation of the FAK-YAP Signaling". This study demonstrated that cancer cells under the effect of KRAS G12C inhibition induce sustained activation of focal adhesive kinase (FAK) leading to its drug resistance and showed that a combination therapy comprising KRAS G12C inhibition and a FAK inhibitor (IN10018) achieves synergistic anticancer effects with multiple in vitro and in vivo models. It can simultaneously reduce the extent of drug resistance to improve treatment outcomes of KRAS G12C inhibitors.
Canceratlantanews.net

Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 4,056.4 Mn with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018-2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Therapy, the global pancreatic cancer therapy market is expected to reach US$ 4,056.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,011.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pancreatic cancer therapy market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.