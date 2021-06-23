Pancreatic Cancer Drug Resistance Mechanisms Uncovered

Finding effective therapeutic targets for cancer has never been an easy undertaking. Cancer cells can quickly become resistant to treatments through adaptation, making them notoriously tricky to defeat and highly lethal. Yet now, a team of investigators, led by scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Cancer Center, have uncovered some of the underlying mechanisms that drive cancer drug resistance. While investigating the basis of “adaptive resistance” common to pancreatic cancer, the researchers discovered one of the backups to which these cells switch when confronted with cancer-killing drugs. Findings from the new study were published recently in PNAS through an article titled, “Oncogenic KRAS engages an RSK1/NF1 pathway to inhibit wild-type RAS signaling in pancreatic cancer.”